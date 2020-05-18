British-Lebanese teen shot dead in drive-by shooting – Middle East Monitor

A 19-year-old Lebanese-British girl was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Blackburn, Lancashire, yesterday.

Named domestically as Aya Hachem, the younger Muslim was reportedly buying at Lidl, simply 100 metres from her household house, when she was gunned down.

Lancashire police have been referred to as shortly after 3pm to attend studies a girl had been discovered unresponsive after gunshots have been heard in the world. Hachem was taken to hospital however was later pronounced dead.

Police mentioned: “Formal identification has yet to take place, but we believe her to be a 19-year-old woman from Blackburn. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specifically trained officers.”

“A Home Office post-mortem will take place in due course to establish the cause of death, though it is thought at this time that she died from a gunshot wound.”

The assertion added a light-coloured, presumably metallic inexperienced Toyota Avensis had been seen leaving the scene and was later recovered close by. Police are interesting for anybody who could have seen the automobile or have dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.

Detective Chief Inspector Jonathon Holmes added: “This is a truly shocking and senseless killing, which has robbed a young woman of her life.”

Hachem was a second-year legislation pupil on the University of Salford and had been trustee with the Children’s Society since April 2014, based on her LinkedIn profile.

Social media customers have flocked to Twitter with the hashtag #RIPAYA, with many fast to level out the shortage of media protection, and that some shops had failed to say Hachem wore a hijab.

Others termed the incident “a brutal terrorist attack in broad daylight”. One person wrote: “Blackburn is full of Muslim women who, as a result of this tragedy, are going to be scared to leave their homes.”

A JustGiving page has been launched to lift cash for a mosque to be constructed in Hachem’s reminiscence. At the time of writing, the fund had acquired £25,698 from a complete of 1,411 donors.

One artist posted a cartoon recreation of an image of Hachem alongside a tribute.

The person wrote: “A beautiful innocent soul has been taken, [she] won’t be returning home to her family, it’s honestly so sad and got my heart aching.”