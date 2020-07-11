Image caption



Ishak Mostefaoui may be the first British IS-supporter to die in the custody of the Syrian Democratic Forces





A British man who joined the Islamic State group in Syria has died while being held in prison in the country, the BBC has been told.

One source said that Ishak Mostefaoui, originally from east London, was killed while trying to escape custody.

Another said the death came throughout serious disorder in a jail in Hassakeh, which houses IS prisoners from various countries.

The death and surrounding circumstances never have been officially confirmed.

After being captured last year, the 27-year-old happened in a prison in north-east Syria controlled by the Kurdish-led, US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

He may be the first British IS-supporter to die in SDF custody. Sources said that he was one of around 10 British men and 30 British women being held by the militia.

The prison where he was held is just a converted school. When the BBC spoke to him there last October that he admitted joining IS.

‘At least seven from my university joined IS’

The general situation in the prisons and camps where IS prisoners are increasingly being held has deteriorated in 2010 and there were several riots.

The British government has refused allowing adult prisoners to return to the UK, saying they should be placed on trial in the region.

A government spokesman told the BBC the Foreign Office had advised against all travel to Syria since 2011.

They added: “Those who chose to leave the UK and fight for, or support, Daesh potentially pose a very serious national security risk.”

A cell at the prison where Mostefauoi had been held





The SDF has said foreign states should take responsibility for their citizens, stating early in the day this year that IS prisoners were “a time bomb” and “we need to set up international courts, under UN jurisdiction, and try them in NE Syria where they perpetrated their crimes”.

Several countries have arranged for the return of some citizens.

Ministers have said that, of the estimated 900 people who have left the UK for Syria to participate violent Islamist groups, 20% have died, 40% have returned to the UK, and 40% remain in the spot.

There are differing accounts of how Mostefauoi died.

The BBC has been given both versions: he was shot while wanting to escape, and the other he was killed during recent rioting.

An IS propaganda channel on a messaging app claims he was killed while trying to get water during a siege of the prison that also saw food and medication withheld from inmates.

Mostefaoui grew up in London





Last year, the BBC unveiled that Mostefaoui was one of the University of Westminster students to have travelled to Syria.

His Algerian family had settled in London when Mostefaoui was five. He was referred to as a popular, football-loving boy, mentioned in a house that was against extremism, but he later became increasingly radicalised while a student.

In April 2014, Mostfaoui told his father that he would definitely Amsterdam for some days, leaving with merely a small bag, and then he secretly made his method to Syria.

In 2018, Mostefaoui had his British citizenship revoked.