British Gymnastics launches independent review into abuse allegations | Olympics News







British Gymnastics has announced the launch of an independent review into allegations of abuse in the sport.

The review will be conducted by Jane Mulcahy QC, who spent some time working at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and sits on the England and Wales Cricket Board Appeals Panel in daughter or son protection cases.

British Gymnastics leader Jane Allen said: “The behaviours we’ve heard about in recent days are completely contrary to our standards of safe coaching and have room in our sport.

“The British Gymnastics Integrity Unit is set up to analyze all allegations when reported or identified by our national network of club and regional welfare officers.

“However, it is clear that gymnasts did not feel they could raise their concerns to British Gymnastics which is vital that the independent review helps us better understand just why so we could remove any barriers as soon as possible.

“There is nothing more important for British Gymnastics than the welfare of our gymnasts at every level of our sport and we will continually strive to create a culture where people feel they can raise any concerns that they may have.”

A quantity of former athletes, including Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lisa Mason, have publicly accused coaches of bullying and mistreating athletes.

One former elite artistic gymnast who retired after a decade in the game told Sky News she was “beaten into submission” by a coach.

Meanwhile, a former welfare officer told Sky News a “culture of fear” existed within the organisation where concerned coaches and parents were too scared to voice their concerns.

UK Sport described allegations of abuse in British Gymnastics as “shocking and upsetting” and vowed to work hard to establish the important points before deciding on an “appropriate response”.

The funding human body, which has poured £16,457,953 into the sport through the current Olympic cycle, added its voice to the British Athletes Commission which said it absolutely was “deeply troubled” by the claims.

Gymnasts have been prompted into speaking out following a Netflix documentary, Athlete A, fully exposed the scale of abuse in USA gymnastics which allowed convicted paedophile and former Olympic team physician Larry Nassar to continue offending.

Earlier on Tuesday, British Gymnastics admitted it absolutely was wrong for not telling the parents of a kid about allegations she had been physically and emotionally abused by her coach.

In 2012, witnesses told British Gymnastics that Catherine Lyons was allegedly hit by her coach hard enough to leave a hand print on her thigh which was spotted by yet another parent by the end of an exercise session.

England’s Catherine Lyons with her medals from the Gymnastics at the 2013 Sainsbury’s School Games

Lyons, a previous British in addition to European winner gymnast, had been 12 during the time of the claimed incident.

But the particular allegations weren’t reported in order to Lyons’ moms and dads and the couple did not identify them right up until years afterwards.