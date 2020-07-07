British Gymnastics admits ‘error’ for not telling girl’s parents about abuse claims | News News





England’s Catherine Lyons with her medals from the 2013 Sainsbury’s School Games

British Gymnastics has admitted it absolutely was wrong for not telling the parents of a young child about allegations she had been physically and emotionally abused by her coach.

In 2012, witnesses told British Gymnastics that Catherine Lyons was allegedly hit by her coach hard enough to leave a hand print on her thigh which was spotted by yet another parent by the end of an exercise session.

Lyons, a former British and European champion gymnast, was 12 at the time of the alleged incident.

But the allegations were not reported to Lyons’ parents and the pair did not become aware of them until years later.

Another daughter or son gymnast, who trained along with Lyons, provided a statement to British Gymnastics in January 2012.

It read: “We were all doing conditioning together and Catherine was not doing it precisely. [The coach] sent her out from the group and told Catherine to condition by herself.

“Catherine went to the back gymnasium to do an arm set. She still wasn’t carrying it out properly, at this time [the coach] stormed into the right back gymnasium and shouted at Catherine and got so angry that she slapped Catherine.

“When Catherine came out of the back gym she had a big red hand print on her thigh where [the coach] had slapped her so very hard.”

Catherine Lyons with fellow gymnast Giarnni Regini-Moran at the Sainsbury’s School Games in 2013

The coach was investigated and briefly suspended but was reinstated, plus it was not until 2017 and after additional allegations had been created by Lyons among others that the coach was suspended again.

Lyons, who has retired from the sport, claims she was dragged right into a store cupboard by her coach as a form of punishment and had her k-calories restricted even if she was as young as 10.

Lyons, now 19, also claims she was beaten with a stick on one occasion.

In a statement, British Gymnastics accepted it did not follow protocol. It said: “You rightly identify a mistake in not notifying the gymnast’s family in regard to the concerns raised in 2012 which would be usually section of our standard process. Any physical abuse is unacceptable.

“An initial investigation occurred in 2012. While it was deemed that suspension was not merited, she was asked to conduct training in regard to safeguarding best practice, which was completed.

“However, following further disclosure from the gymnast, a referral was made to the Local Authority Designated Officer.”

British Gymnastics says any physical abuse is unacceptable

Separately, witnesses from at the least three centres of excellence for gymnastics training have told Sky News these were regularly “fat shamed” and put through verbal abuse by their coaches.

Scarlett Williams, who trained at Nottingham Gymnastics Academy, told Sky News that gymnasts will be so scared during sessions that they could have panic attacks.

“Our lunch boxes would be checked and if any ‘packaged food’ was in there of chocolate or sweets it would get thrown away,” she said.

“The gymnast would then be targeted throughout the whole session for that reason. Comments were made to gymnasts like, ‘you can’t land that skill from most of the sweets you have been eating’.

“Gymnasts would be accompanied by their coaches on social media marketing and if these were to post almost any unhealthy food they would be shouted at and embarrassed in front of the whole gymnastics team the next day in line up.

“This is emotional abuse, we would get weighed and would be praised for losing weight or told to watch what we ate if we had put any on.”

In a statement, Nottingham Gymnastics Academy said: “The allegations that have been taken to our attention are deeply concerning. No one should ever be subjected to the sort of treatment you describe.

“British Gymnastics has confirmed to us that their Integrity Unit investigates all allegations of emotional abuse and bullying that are reported to them – as a result it could not be appropriate for us to go over individual cases that may be under investigation.

“There was a significant change in the leadership of Notts Gymnastics Academy in early 2015. Athlete welfare is at the center of every thing we do today at NGA and ensuring that our gymnasts are happy and healthy is just a central focus of our Academy values.

“We do however acknowledge that we can always be better and in addition to training our staff and supporting our in-house welfare team, we have invested in a number of initiatives and external partnerships to ensure we maintain a culture of continuous improvement with respect to athlete welfare.”