British gymnast Sam Oldham takes on running challenge for mental health charity | News News





Sam Oldham was supported by Sky as a Scholar for four years

After a lengthy battle with depression, British gymnast and ex-Sky Scholar Sam Oldham takes on a massive running challenge this week-end to raise awareness on mental health problems.

So why is that he pounding the streets for charity and exactly why does it mean so much to him?

The 27-year-old from Nottingham reveals all…..

“Earlier this season I was fortunate enough to speak at the Sky Scholarships event in London. I talked openly about my recent battle with depression and how it has impacted my gymnastics career.

The past 3 months have been an actual test for me mentally and sometimes I’ve struggled again with anxiety.

One thing that has really helped me is running, which is something I do not normally used in my training.

On Saturday the 27th of June myself, five mates and my little brother will be running 5 kilometres to raise money for the mental health charity Mind.

If you can support the Big Love Run and make a donation it would mean a great deal to me and the team 🙌https://t.co/gzp7jtpN7d pic.twitter.com/xojgggIHuz — Sam Oldham (@Oldham93) June 12, 2020

Around three weeks ago while on a run I came up with the concept for the Big Love project.

The plan was to obtain a group of teenage boys working together to try and raise some awareness around mental health problems.

The next day I began ringing up friends of mine, as well as my younger brother, to see if they could be up for the challenge.

Incredibly each and every one of the boys said yes and that they wished to be involved.

The Big Love run was born and we have just reached our fundraising target of £2,000 for the mental health charity MIND.

This week-end five friends, my little brother in Australia and I will be running 5K. The challenge is always to see if we can all break the 20-minute barrier, but more to the point encourage teenage boys to talk more openly with buddies and nearest and dearest.

I strongly think that a problem shared is a problem halved.

I’d prefer to say an enormous thank you to everyone which has supported the team and donated up to now. It’s given us all an enormous boost and inspired us to keep on pushing.

It’s been amazing for the support of my fellow Sky Sport Scholars Joe Fraser, Jack Bateson, Siobhan-Marie O’Connor and Jason Quigley.

I’ve been filled with so much pride and optimism for the long run these past few weeks.

Big Love Sam X