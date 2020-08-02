British Grand Prix, who won the race?

Hamilton was leading conveniently, when his left-front tire delaminated on the really last lap and he needed to drag his cars and truck around on 3 wheels to beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

There was drama prior to the start when Nico Hulkenberg, subbing for the Covid- favorable Sergio Perez at Racing Point, suffered a technical issue and could not begin the race when the power system declined to launch.

Hamilton held back his faster-starting colleague Valtteri Bottas into the very first corner, as Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc duelled over 3rd behind them. Verstappen made a relocation stick into Brooklands to claim the location.

A security cars and truck was needed at the end of the opening lap, as Red Bull’s Alex Albon punted the Haas of Kevin Magnussen into a spin at the last corner, which struck the tyrewall and its left-front corner was detached. Albon was offered a 5s time charge for triggering the crash.

Hamilton led Bottas and Verstappen however the security cars and truck was out once again on Lap 13 when Daniil Kvyat suffered a big crash at Maggots, due to what appeared like a right-rear tire failure. He stepped unharmed from his trashed cars and truck.

The Mercedes automobiles were required to double stack in the pits, however Verstappen wasn’t close adequate to leapBottas The order stayed: Hamilton, Bottas, Verstappen and Leclerc …