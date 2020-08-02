British Grand Prix: Four Extinction Rebellion protesters arrested







Four Extinction Rebellion protesters have actually been arrested after they accessed to Silverstone for Sunday’s behind-closed-doors British Grand Prix.

It is thought that the four environment modification protesters averted security by using orange marshals uniforms.

They unfurled an “Act Now” banner as the automobiles triggered on the development lap prior to they were come by track security.

A joint declaration provided by Silverstone and Northamptonshire Police read: “During the race, Northamptonshire Police were warned of four individuals who had actually been apprehended by Silverstone security inside the location border.

“Officers are working closely with Silverstone Circuit and conducting a full investigation. Four people have been arrested and are in police custody.”

The occurrence will be an issue for Formula One’s employers after Sunday’s race, which Lewis Hamilton won for his seventh profession British Grand Prix success regardless of a final-lap leak, happened without viewers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 70 th …