British GP Qualifying: Lewis Hamilton takes supreme pole despite spin







Lewis Hamilton remarkably recuperated from a spin to destroy Silverstone’s lap record and claim pole position for his house British Grand Prix.

Hamilton had actually appeared on the back foot after losing control of his W11 in the 2nd phase of certifying however recuperated when it mattered most with 2 laps in Q3 that would have sufficed to beat Valtteri Bottas.

His last effort – 1: 24.303 – protected his 91 st profession pole by 3 tenths of a 2nd to head another Mercedes front row.

Max Verstappen was a 3rd however Red Bull lapped a 2nd adrift of Hamilton’s pole position time.

“He did two laps that were good enough for pole position,” stated Sky F1’s MartinBrundle “Stunning, stunning laps from Lewis Hamilton.”

Charles Leclerc was 6 locations ahead of Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel in a strong 4th, with Lando …