British GP Practice Three: Valtteri Bottas fastest from Lewis Hamilton







Valtteri Bottas outmatched Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes struck the front for the very first time in the British GP weekend in the last session ahead of certifying.

Mercedes had actually fasted, however not remarkably so, on a roasting Friday as Racing Point set the Silverstone speed, however were considerably quicker on Saturday early morning in the middle of cooler track conditions.

It was Bottas who got an edge, outmatching team-mate and title leader Hamilton by a tenth of a 2nd with a finest lap of 1: 25.873 What would have been Hamilton’s finest lap on soft tires was distrupted by a huge gust of wind which interrupted his W11 in the middle of the quick Becketts complex.

But Max Verstappen still took pleasure in a motivating early morning for RedBull He ended up 3rd and simply 0.3 s back on the 2 W11 s in a significant enhancement to their single-lap speed at the last race in Hungary.

Of Bottas’ lap, Sky F1’s Karun Chandhok stated: “That was a great lap fromValtteri And he appears like he has the ability to duplicate it.

“On Saturdays, that’s not where Valtteri is losing the championship battle. He’s right up there with the guy who is the most successful qualifier in the history of our sport.”

Lance Stroll, Friday’s pacesetter, was 4th for Racing Point however ended up closer to the 2 McLarens and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc than the front 3.

Carlos Sainz was the lead McLaren in 5th, with Lando Norris simply over a tenth adrift in seventh, with the updated MCL35 working well around the quick sweeps ofSilverstone Renault too appear to have actually made an advance with brand-new parts, with Daniel Ricciardo 8th ahead of Nico Hulkenberg.

But it was another hard early morning for Red Bull’s Alex Albon – this time for factors beyond his control.

Keen to rebound on track from the crash that cost him time on Friday afternoon, Albon was just able to finish the last 15 minutes of P3 after an electrical issue struck his RB16

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel once again experienced hold-ups too and once again ended up outside the top 10, this time in 14 th location.