British Gas owner Centrica has set out plans to cut 5,000 staff, nearly 20 % of its workforce, included in measures to slim down the struggling energy company.

More than half of the work losses will undoubtedly be in management roles as Centrica tries to cut bureaucracy and save your self £2bn by the conclusion of next year.

Half of the firm’s 40-strong senior leadership team will step down by the end of August and most of the remaining job cuts will undoubtedly be completed by the end of 2020, Centrica said on Thursday.





The UK’s largest gas and and electricity company has lost more than 3 million clients in the past decade amid increasing competition from smaller rivals. It reported an £849m loss last year

Chief executive Chris O’Shea said that he regretted the “difficult decisions” that had to be taken.

“However the changes we are proposing to make are designed to arrest our decline, allow us to focus on our customers and create a sustainable company,” that he added.

The GMB union vowed to fight the cuts. “A combination of the (energy price) cap and too little, too late management decisions have left a once proud brand crippled and weak,” said national secretary Justin Bowden.

“Slashing thousands more jobs is not the clear answer. You can’t just cut your way out of an emergency.

“GMB will fight for every single job.”

British Gas’ earnings a lot more than halved within the last decade and its particular market share tumbled from 25 % in 2013 to 19 per cent in 2020.

Former leader Iain Conn left the organization earlier than in the offing in March after five years at the helm. Mr Conn angered shareholders and unions when it had been revealed a year ago that he had received a 44 % pay rise to £2.4m while British Gas’ was in the center of cutting a large number of jobs.

His successor Mr O’Shea said the coronavirus pandemic had shown Centrica can be responsive to its customers’ needs.

“However, I believe that our complex business model hinders the delivery of our strategy and inhibits the relentless focus I want to give to our customers,” he said.

“We have great people, strong brands which can be trusted by millions and leading market positions, nevertheless the harsh the reality is that we have lost over half of our earnings lately.

“Now we must bring focus by modernising and simplifying the way we do business.”