British couple: Dangerous Florida scorpion found in our bananas

A pair from England was shocked to find a scorpion native to Florida hiding in a bunch of bananas bought from an area grocery retailer. While the boyfriend and girlfriend mentioned they initially thought the animal was useless, they realized it was alive when it began to scurry throughout their bed room flooring.

Matt Fry and his girlfriend, Monika Vasyl, had been unpacking their groceries once they found the scorpion, The Sun reported. Fry mentioned he was in a position to lure it in a jar earlier than anybody was harm.

NEW ORLEANS RESTAURANT INTRODUCES PULLEY SYSTEM FOR DELIVERING FRIED CHICKEN TO TAKEOUT CUSTOMERS

“I realized it was a scorpion straight away and was a bit freaked out but it wasn’t moving at first, so I figured maybe it had died,” Fry advised The Sun. “Monika really didn’t like it so I put it in a jar and made a bit of a home for it in the spare bedroom and gave it some food just in case. I even named it Simon the Scorpion and was planning on keeping it until it got out and shot across the floor. I decided I didn’t want it as a pet after that.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They mentioned they finally realized the animal was a Florida bark scorpion, which has a sting that may pack a strong punch.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Mandy Farrance, a employee at Surrey and Hampshire Reptile Rescue — who took in the scorpion and found it a brand new dwelling — advised The Sun, “The bark scorpions can grow up to 15cm [nearly 2 inches] but this one was thankfully only little. Their stings can cause cardiac arrest and potentially even death so it’s good Matt brought him to us.”