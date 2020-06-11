British clampdown on non-essential travel came a week too late | Coronavirus outbreak

There was no “patient zero” in the UK’s Covid-19 epidemic, according to research showing that the disease was introduced on at the very least 1,300 occasions.

The findings, from the Covid-19 Genomics UK consortium, have prompted further criticism that opportunities to suppress the spread of infection in February and March were missed.

The study by the consortium – that has been set up to sequence the herpes virus’s genetic code – shows that introduction of the virus into the UK peaked in mid-March at a time when illness rates were surging in European countries, but ahead of the government clamped down on non-essential travel. Had travel restrictions and quarantine requirements been introduced a week earlier, over all case numbers in the UK was far lower, critics say.

The analysis, that has yet to be peer reviewed, also suggests that hardly any cases were introduced from China, where in fact the pandemic started, with a large proportion coming from Spain, France and Italy.

Prof Gary McLean, professor in molecular immunology at London Metropolitan University, said: “If we’d started much earlier with severe external restrictions, it would have reduced the cases coming here and the onward transmission. We didn’t do it until too late.”

Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust and a person in the government’s scientific advisory group, Sage, described the newest findings as “very important”. Writing on Twitter, he said the research highlighted the challenges of containment, saying that the many introductions show that closing borders “has to be either very targeted and smart (impossible in early stages pandemic) or absolute to have any real impact”.

The study analysed viral samples from a lot more than 20,000 people with Covid-19 in the UK and examined the viral code. This enables you to piece together a family tree for the herpes virus, with many different branches emerging. By combining this genomic data with international travel data, the scientists could reconstruct the spread of the epidemic within the united kingdom.

They found the virus wasn’t brought to the united kingdom by a single “patient zero”, but arrived on at the very least 1,356 occasions and spread onwards each time. The rate of introduction peaked around 15 March, by having an estimated 34% of cases arriving from Spain, 29% from France, 14% from Italy and fewer than 0.1% directly from China.

The boffins highlight mid-March as a notable period when “inbound travel to the UK was still substantial and coincided with high numbers of active cases elsewhere”.

After UK government advice to avoid non-essential overseas travel on 17 March, and advice on 23 March for British travellers to go back home, there clearly was a steep decline in travel to the UK and far fewer introductions.

The study also found that individual events, such as for example Liverpool’s controversial match against Atletico Madrid, on 11 March, probably made little different to the general number of imported cases. An estimated 3,000 fans travelled to view the game, but at the time around 20,000 inbound passengers were arriving from Spain every day anyway. “Large-scale and longer-term trends in prevalence and mobility are much more important,” the paper concludes.