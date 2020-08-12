British-born aid worker rearrested in Syria – Middle East Monitor

The experience of a British- born aid worker in Syria who was taken by members of a Sunni Islamist militant group in rebel-held Idlib took another twist on Tuesday when he challenged the guy who he states had actually questioned and tortured him in jail. During the remarkable encounter in a courtroom, Tauqir Sharif from Walthamstow in East London was rearrested and his British other half Racquell Hayden-Best had a weapon pointed at her.

Hayden-Best experienced part of the drama in Sarmada as she waited while Sharif– understood to his good friends as Tox– was inside registering his legal representative’s name for the upcoming trial. Sharif, 31, who lives and works in the north-west Syrian city which has a big neighborhood of British humanitarian employees, was likewise requesting the information of the charges he deals with to be put in writing.

Last night, his other half gave an account of what took place to OGN News reporter Bilal AbdulKareem She described that her hubby had actually been tortured throughout the 24 days he was held by the rebel group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) which manages the last staying totally free province in the war-torn nation.

Sharif was taken by a group of masked, equipped males last month and was at first feared to have actually been abducted, as reported in MEMO It taken place later on that the aid worker had actually distressed members of the HTS management which …