British biker, 70, killed in Thailand after being hit by truck

A 70- year-old British biker has actually been killed and his sibling-in- law monk seriously hurt after the set were hit by a pick-up truck in Thailand on Sunday.

The British expat has actually been called just as David, while the monk – who was sitting in the bike’s sidecar – has actually been called as 59- year-old Phra WasantBoonkham

The side automobile was apparently hit from behind by the pick-up-truck driven by a lady who informed cops that she was driving to visit her more youthful sibling.

The mishap happened at around 8.30 am on the Phimai-Chum Phuang roadway in Thailand’s Phiami district.

Pictured: Rescue volunteers assist 59- year-old Phra Wasant Boonkham – a monk – who was riding in a sidecar when it was hit by a pick-up in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand on Sunday

The British male – David – was killed in the crash, while the monk suffered 2 damaged legs.

A photo taken at the scene revealed the monk resting on the ground while being dealt with by paramedics and rescue volunteers, as a crowd collects on the side of the roadway.

Kanchana Boonkham, 41, David’s other half, informed local media that her other half was taking the monk, her senior sibling, from their home back to Wat Suntarikaram temple at Ban Taban when the mishap happened.

The mishap happened in Thialand’s Phimai district (visualized) at around 8.30 am on the Phimai-Chum Phuang roadway

The temple is less than a mile far from where the mishap happened.

According to the New York Times in 2019, Thailand has the world’s 2nd greatest rate of roadway deaths per-capita – 2nd just to war-tornLybia

When it pertains to bike deaths per-capita, the nation ranks primary.

The latest WHO approximates from 2016 state that 32.7 out of every 100,000 individuals in Thailand pass away on back road.