British and Irish Lions tour dates for South Africa could depend on global calendar | Rugby Union News

The British and Irish Lions are scheduled to tour South Africa next summer

South African Rugby has confirmed there is a ‘slight chance’ next summer’s British and Irish Lions tour could be moved to support a potential revised global calendar.

The Lions tour features a planned July 3, 2021 start, with the three Tests on consecutive weekends from July 24 onwards, but a mooted change to the sport’s global calendar could see a switch.

“The tour is going on and the time is still fixed on where it is, but there might be a date change,” South African Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said in a press briefing on Monday.

“There is a slight chance that, to align with a new global calendar, it might move to either a September/October or October/November window.” South African Rugby CEO Jurie Roux

“There is a slight chance that, to align with a new global calendar, it might move to either a September/October or October/November window and that is only because if that is the only hurdle of getting the global calendar across the line, we would not want to be the hindrance to that.”

Roux said a decision on the suggested global calendar shift, which may do away with mid-year internationals, could come when July 1, which would provide certainty on when the Lions tour will need place.

“Second only to the World Cup, it is the biggest thing on the calendar,” Roux added.

“The commercial model we now have put up as a jv between us and the Lions is really pretty ‘out there’.

“We have thrown away the textbook on it. It is a completely different model. It is a sharing of revenue, logos and IP (intellectual property) and commercial value, and something that in a post-COVID world will help us operate as a going concern.”

0:20 Rugby Football Union boss Bill Sweeney says a potential ‘Festival of Rugby’ relating to the Six Nations along side guest teams could be ‘quite good fun’ Rugby Football Union boss Bill Sweeney says a potential ‘Festival of Rugby’ involving the Six Nations alongside guest teams could be ‘quite good fun’

Negotiations to align the club and international calendar to ease fixture congestion have now been accelerated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the activity.

Among the a few ideas under discussion is a shift of the Six Nations Championship, possibly to monthly or two later than its current February/March slot, and for Europe to look at more of a summer club rugby season.