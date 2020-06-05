British Airways threatens legal action over quarantine plans – Armenian News

British Airways proprietor IAG is contemplating mounting a legal problem to quarantine guidelines that are on account of come into impact on Monday, BBC News reported.

The dramatic transfer marks one other signal of a breakdown in relations between the airline and the UK authorities.

IAG boss Willie Walsh informed Sky News that airways had not been consulted on the 14-day quarantine interval for individuals arriving within the UK.

He stated he anticipated different airways to additionally mount legal challenges.

“We think it’s irrational, we think it’s disproportionate and we are giving consideration to a legal challenge to this legislation, so we’re reviewing that with the lawyers later on today,” Mr Walsh informed Sky News.

“I suspect there are other airlines who are doing so, because it’s important to point out there was no consultation with the industry prior to enacting this legislation and we do believe it is an irrational piece of legislation.”