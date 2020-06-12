British Airways, Ryanair and EasyJet launch fight over ‘devastating’ quarantine plan – Armenian News

British Airways, Ryanair and EasyJet have filed a formal legal challenge to the government’s quarantine policy.

The air companies say the policy could have “a devastating effect on British tourism and the wider economy” and destroy a large number of jobs.

They have applied for a judicial review at the High Court, according to BBC News.

The challenge claims that the quarantine rules for travellers are more stringent than those applied to those who actually have COVID-19.

The new rules came into force this week. They require most inbound travellers to self isolate for 14 days, even though there are significantly more than 40 kinds of incomers, largely pertaining to certain workers, who’re exempt. Rules for those actually infected with the virus require self isolation for 7 days.