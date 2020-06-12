British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair demand judicial review over ‘UK government’s flawed quarantine’

The three biggest airlines serving great britain have launched legal action against what they call the “government’s flawed quarantine”.

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair say the obligation for all arrivals to the UK to spend 14 days self-isolating “will have a devastating effect on British tourism and the wider economy and destroy thousands of jobs”.

The air companies have asked for their judicial review to be heard as soon as possible, as the measures have stifled inbound and outbound tourism for the summer.

They say: “This quarantine, by criminal law, is more stringent compared to guidelines put on people who have Covid-19.

“There was no consultation and no scientific evidence provided for such a severe policy.”

BA, easyJet and Ryanair are demanding the federal government abandons its current blanket rules, and instead targets the few countries considered to be high risk in accordance with the UK.

The trio says: “This would be the most practical and effective solution and enables civil servants to focus on other, more significant, issues arising from the pandemic while bringing the UK in line with much of Europe which is opening its borders mid-June.”

The policy was imposed on 8 June. The home secretary, Priti Patel, said: “These measures are informed by science, backed by the public and will keep us all safe.”

The measures have initially been imposed for annually, though the government has said they will be reviewed every three weeks. The first review date is 29 June.