British aid worker kidnapped in Syria – Middle East Monitor

A British aid worker has been kidnapped in Syria by members of a Sunni Islamist militant group in rebel-held Idlib, it emerged on Monday evening. Tauqir Sharif, 31, from Walthamstow in East London lives and works in the north-west Syrian metropolis, which has a lot of different British humanitarian employees who collectively are a part of a coalition known as The Unity Project.

Details of his kidnapping are nonetheless sketchy, however Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) is considered behind his disappearance. It is known that Sharif was snatched from his residence near the Atmeh refugee camp close to the Turkish border at round 8.30 pm native time by round 15 members of the group and brought to an unknown vacation spot.

Delivering aid in Syria is fraught with difficulties, however these humanitarian employees working on the bottom are often allowed to maneuver about freely by the controlling Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham. Nevertheless, occasional clashes between charities and insurgent teams working in the world have been reported, making the supply of humanitarian aid much more precarious than in most conflict zones.

Sharif and his British spouse Racquell Hayden-Best have been in Syria since 2012 when he acted as the top of logistics for the primary aid convoys from Britain to the conflict torn nation, utilizing ambulances to take in meals and medical provides. He stayed behind to arrange makeshift colleges and launch his personal aid organisation.

He is now a widely known determine amongst British charities working in Syria and is vastly common on the bottom with native Syrians. His reputation might have contributed in direction of final evening’s kidnapping, as anybody with a rising profile is handled with resentment and suspicion by the more and more paranoid HTS militia management.

Using social networks, tv fundraisers and different crowdfunding appeals, Sharif has raised tens of hundreds of kilos through the years for scores of charitable tasks in Idlib.

In an announcement launched by his information community in the town, American journalist Bilal Abdul Kareem stated that it had been confirmed that British aid worker Tauqir Sharif has been “arrested” by HTS. Abdul Kareem known as for the rapid launch of Mr Sharif or an official cost towards him, in writing, coupled with a path to a good trial and justice.

“Unfortunately we have seen too many cases of HTS arresting those who have fought long and hard for the Syrian people and not formally charging them,” the US journalist defined. “This leaves the detainee in limbo and his family worried sick. It is exactly the kind of oppression we have pledged to stop in Syria. I personally have tried many times to encourage HTS to deal with the people formally and to observe detainee rights. The group’s fighters have done a lot of good for the Syrian people but I feel the leadership isn’t in step with its members when it comes to justice.”

The abduction is yet one more blow for Sharif, recognized affectionately as Tox by his buddies, after his British citizenship was revoked and his eldest daughter was refused a passport again in May 2017. He has been extremely crucial of the British authorities’s actions and beforehand urged the Home Office to overview its revocation coverage for all employees engaged in humanitarian tasks in conflict and battle zones.

Sharif was the primary aid worker to boycott the secretive citizenship authorized course of on the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) courtroom final 12 months. He described the method as an “affront to justice.”

The elimination of British citizenship depends closely upon the usage of secret proof in secret authorized proceedings, with a person’s solely hope for defence resting with a state-vetted particular advocate. Bizarrely, the vetted lawyer can’t disclose any particulars of the state’s case to the accused which in flip makes it not possible for defendants to problem the proof getting used towards them.

“The lifesaving work I do today was inspired by what I believe are the British values of compassion and doing good deeds to benefit others,” Sharif advised me final 12 months once I visited Idlib. At the time, he had simply launched The Unity Project, a coalition of like-minded people and charities working on the bottom in partnership with native Syrians, Syrian refugees and Western aid employees.

After it emerged that his citizenship had been revoked, he accused the British authorities of “making it a crime to care” however reserved most of his criticism later for the key courtroom system which might attempt him in his absence. “The SIAC and special advocate system which reinforces it is an affront to justice. Not being able to see, let alone challenge the evidence used against me, made me realise very quickly that there would be absolutely no chance of a fair trial.

Appealing against the government’s decision, he was preparing a case for a fair hearing in an open court when he was snatched last night by members of HTS. At the time of writing, it is not clear if Sharif has been arrested by the group or kidnapped, because no ransom has been demanded. However, the behaviour of HTS has become increasingly unpredictable, according to locals on the ground.

The Sunni group was formed in January 2017 by a merger between Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham, the Ansar Al-Din Front, Jaysh Al-Sunna, Liwa Al-Haqq and the Nour Al-Din Al-Zenki Movement. There are concerns that it has become lawless and authoritarian as Idlib slides into further chaos under attack from Assad regime forces, the Russian military and Iranian-backed militias.

Idlib is regarded as the last major stronghold for anti-Assad rebels and jihadist groups in Syria. While pro-Assad forces and their allies have captured parts of the border province, rebels and Islamist fighters still control strategic areas. HTS is the main Islamist group operating there.

This is not the first time that Tauqir Sharif has been targeted since he arrived in Syria. Groups affiliated with Daesh have also tried to seize him. Last year, he revealed that Daesh had tried to kill him, adding that they are the “worst representation of Muslims.”

Working alongside different British ex-pats, together with clinicians, docs, hospital workers and lecturers, Sharif based Live Updates from Syria in 2012, to offer assist and assist to households residing there. Widows, kids and orphans are amongst a few of the teams he’s serving to in greater than 40 tasks, which make use of 170 workers, each British and Syrian.

He has all the time insisted that he has damaged no legal guidelines and factors to his confirmed monitor file in the humanitarian discipline to elucidate his intentions and causes for being in Syria. During one British media interview he revealed that he carried a handgun for self-defence. “I’ve not had to use it. There have been threats to my life because I distribute aid. It’s highly dangerous work in conflict zones. We travel in convoy to different towns, and we come under attack from all sides, sometimes finding ourselves in the middle of battles or attacked by those who want to steal [the aid]. We have to protect not only the aid but also ourselves.”

He admitted that till 2017 he additionally carried an assault rifled and had “stupidly posed with it” for so-called trophy photos till somebody tried to blackmail him over the pictures. “I have never aligned myself with any group involved in the conflict or taken part in any operation that is not related to my aid work,” he stated on the time. After hiring safety personnel to guard the aid and people distributing it, he identified, he not carries a rifle.

Last 12 months, one other British aid worker, Birmingham-born Mohammed Shakiel Shabir, was kidnapped by a bunch which demanded a ransom of £three million. He was freed in a dramatic raid and gave an unique interview to Middle East Monitor.

