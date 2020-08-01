British 28-stone conman, 74, is spared jail because he is too fat

A conman has actually been spared jail because he is too fat.

Jail personnel would have issues caring for 28- stone Barry Beardall– consisting of getting him out of bed, the judge stated.

Judge Peter Henry stated because of the 74- year-old’s size and ill-health, he required carers to assist him out of bed and provide him medication.

The judge at Southampton Crown Court stated imprisoning him would trigger ‘enormous disruption’ for the jail service.

Prosecutor Graham Gilbert stated the conman’s victim, John Ryan, had actually bought shares through a Dubai- based business in 2016.

He was consequently informed the company remained in difficulty and he needs to move his cash out– and a minimum of ₤ 2,360 entered into Beardall’s account.

Beardall, of Ringwood, Hampshire, at first stated he was uninformed of the scams.

But in court today he pleaded guilty and was provided a 12- month jail term suspended for 2 years.

He was informed to pay Mr Ryan ₤ 2,500 in payment.