Accrington, Lancashire, three-bedroom mews house at £115,000

This property in Accrington boats a sleek and modern dining kitchen which can be fitted with a range of glossy units, a well maintained garden to the rear and three bedrooms

The sleek and modern house also has PVC double glazed window which allow lots of light to flood through the windows and central heating radiators in its bedrooms upstairs

Bolton, Lancashire, three-bedroom semi-detached house available £155,000

This three-bedroom property Bolton, Lancashire, is perfect for a prospective buyer looking to make their first purchase and in addition comes with off road parking

The home also comes with a loft room, a rear garden and a stunning kitchen which comes with a wooden worktop and glossy cabinets

Tyersal, Bradford, three-bedroom property costing £160,000

This countryside property in Bradford comes with breathtaking scenery of the semi-rural area of Tyersal and lies just 2.5 miles from Bradford City Centre

The three-bedroom barn conversion property goes back to 1687 and was built of solid stone, comes with underfloor heating to the entrance hallway, hardwood double glazing and a welcoming reception hallway with double doors

Wigan, Greater Manchester, three-bedroom semi-detached house at £110,000

This contemporary looking semi-detached house, that was built in 2014, comes with three floors and and offers 917 square feet of internal living space

The property comes with a modern property, an entrance hallway, a completely fitted kitchen and diner and an open plan lounge with french doors

Rotherham, South Yorkshire, three-bedroom semi-detached house at £100,000

This semi-detached house in Rotherham comes with double glazed door at the front, side facing double glazed windows and a central heating radiator

The property comes with a large lounge area that comes with a front facing double glazed bay window, a gas fire and two central heating radiators

By Jane Denton for This is Money

Hereford is the location attracting the biggest increase in interest from potential real estate buyers over the past fourteen days, a leading property website suggests.

Further north, Wigan, Rochdale, Wilmslow, Scarborough and Bolton have seen queries from would-be buyers rocket compared to the first fourteen days of March, according to Rightmove.

The property market across England has sprung back to life in the last couple weeks, since housing secretary Robert Jenrick gave estate agents the green light to get moving again on 13 May.

The seaside town of Hastings was the only location in the south of England to get to the ten places with the biggest hike in demand from potential buyers over the last few weeks.

Estate agents have seen a 77 % rise in buyer queries for domiciles in Hereford, which is near the Welsh border between the Midlands and the West Country, where the average cost of a house is £233,400.

One estate agent in the picturesque cathedral city likened lockdown to Christmas, when many individuals mull over their property plans, with the intention of springing in to action in the new year.

Steven Thomas, a director at Watkins Thomas auctions in Hereford, said his office have been ‘very busy’ since reopening last month.

Mr Thomas added: ‘We’re now seeing people. having sat down all through lockdown and reviewed what they’re searching for, jumping in to action in June.

‘June and July is usually quieter for people because this group of buyers are usually away, so that is why we’re seeing a surge of late spring buyers.’

Ideal: Hereford is among the areas which has seen a surge in demand from prospective buyers in the last two weeks

He said he had seen a lot of interest from audience currently located in the South East of England, particularly among people in their 50s and 60s ‘realising they could get a many more for their money and can live in a place with acres of open countryside.’

Of course, it remains to be viewed how many prospective buyer enquiries turn into income for sellers and transactions for auctions.

Job losses are mounting as soon as the Government’s furlough scheme is turn off for good, the amount of cash many individuals have to invest in a new home could drop sharply.

Eight of the most sought after locations for a new home are in the North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.

One step behind Hereford, Wigan has seen a 71 per cent rise in buyer enquiries in the last two weeks in comparison to the first two weeks of March. With an average price of £165,448, which can be well below the national average, the area is proving a winner with buyers who want to make their money go further on the home front.

Kristian Derrick, director of Ashtons estate agents in Wigan, said: ‘Since the market reopened we’re discovering that the most of our three and four bed domiciles are selling for at least price tag, with many going to sealed bids with a number of buyers interested.

‘We’ve also seen a huge increase in the buy-to-let market, with investors in a position to purchase a terraced home in relatively good shape in a great area for less than £100,000.’

Nine of the top ten have average asking prices below the current average for England of £337,884. according to Rightmove’s latest findings.

The only exception is the affluent town of Wimslow, where average asking prices are around the £461,535 mark.

According to the new research, which spans around 95 % of all virginia homes from auctions on Rightmove’s website, since the housing industry reopened it really is three to four bedroom properties achieving sales closest to asking prices.

The property website said that buyers for domiciles of this size are, typically, willing to pay 98 % of the total price tag across England.

This compared to 97.5 % of the asking price being achieved from the first-time buyer market and 97.4 % for top of the range, larger properties.

England bigger cities, like Newcastle Upon Tyne, Liverpool and Sheffield, remain proving popular among prospective buyers, and all three having average asking prices of significantly less than £200,000.

Demand in London has risen by 19 per cent over the period, but for many the capital is simply out of reach, with average price tags at around the £628,000 mark, in accordance with Rightmove.

Miles Shipside, Rightmove’s property expert, said: ‘The proven fact that towns are bouncing right back better than cities is indicative of many prospective buyers choosing smaller areas to live, but nevertheless looking for places that will have all the facilities they require on their doorstep.

‘Many of the towns in the list have cheaper prices so a buyer’s budget goes further allowing extra space for possible home-working and gardens for private relaxation.

‘Our new analysis of the prices that buyers are agreeing to cover shows that properties in the typical home or 2nd stepper sector are achieving closest with their asking prices.

‘If you exclude London plus some more expensive areas in the south then these types of home are typically in the £250,000 to £500,000 price band.

‘These are currently appealing because they’re likely to reap the benefits of more space and an exclusive garden, attributes that home-movers tell us are now actually even more essential than before lockdown.

House price forecasts Bank of England: Fall of 16% Cebr: Fall of 13% Savills: 5 to 10% fall on thin sales Liberum: Fall of 7% in real prices Lloyds Banking Group: 5 to 10% fall EY’s Howard Archer: Fall of 5% Knight Frank: Fall of 7%

‘There remain 175,000 sellers missing that would normally have come to market when it absolutely was closed, so sales agreed numbers will need a while to recoup to normal levels, and much relies upon the deals that lenders are able to offer buyers in the economy.

Uncertainty remains

While estate agents might be busy talking up the property market, many uncertainties and questions remain about the extent to which it will recover over the next couple of years. The markets in Scotland and Wales also remain largely turn off due to lockdowns.

In-person viewings are restricted by social distancing measures and an upturn in the use of virtual property tours could find yourself unfruitful in terms of a buyers’ real willingness to part with their cash.

On top of that, some banks and building societies are continuing to curtail mortgage deals, with many also securing lending criteria for borrowers.

Amid extensive economic turmoil, the Bank of England has predicted that average house prices across the UK could fall by around 16 % over the year, while some like estate agent Knight Frank and the EY Item Club think a five to seven % cent drop seems much more likely.

The Office for National Statistics suspended the publication of its monthly house price index this week because of the turmoil in the sector brought about by the pandemic.