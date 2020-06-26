A bricklayer whose family was told twice that has was about to die from Covid-19 has get back after 95 days in hospital.

Keith Watson was wheeled out of hospital to applause, after a lot more than three months inside. He is believed to be the longest sufferer of the deadly illness after Steve White was released a week ago following a 92 day battle.

Mr Watson, 52, fell in to a coma, was on a ventilator and spent 41 days in intensive care during his long combat Covid-19.

Keith Watson spent 23 days in a coma and a total of 41 days in intensive care while being treated for Covid-19. The 52-year-old bricklayer was released from hospital after 95 days

Mr Watson’s son George bought the Newcastle United fan the club’s replica shirt which he wore while being discharged from hospital

Mr Watson’s family were told he was close to death twice after his lungs and kidneys stopped working

Mr Watson, from Kent was greeted by his family after returning home following his marathon hospital stay

His family were warned that the conclusion was near when his lungs and the kidneys stopped working.

However, Mr Watson pulled through, and is now right back at home with his wife Sarah, also 52, and three children.

He was greeted by more than 100 friends and neighbours clapping and cheering outside their property in Herne Bay, Kent.

‘I can’t believe I’m still alive, that is the hardest part to understand. I do believe about the individuals who didn’t allow it to be – there has been quite a few.’

‘I was quite overrun driving down my road. It was the first time I possibly could cuddle my 17-year-old daughter in 96 days.

‘It was the first time I possibly could kiss my spouse – it absolutely was fantastic.’

Some of the nurses who treated Mr Watson posed for an image with him as that he was discharged from hospital

Mr Watson went into the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother Hospital, in Margate, on March 20 – three days before Boris Johnson brought in the lockdown.

The football fan – who suffers from asthma – said he had felt breathless but wasn’t enduring from a cough or fever, that have been the two main symptoms during the time.

However his blood oxygen level was really low, so that he was rushed to hospital and straight away taken onto a specialist ward.

Mr Watson says his last memory is of a ‘scene like Doctor Who’ – with people clad in personal protective equipment – and he was put in a coma.

He was on a ventilator for more than a month and spent 41 days in intensive care. Two thirds of Covid-19 patients who have been wear a ventilator in Britain have died.

‘I still cannot believe that I went in to hospital on a Friday night, woke up six weeks later and the complete country has changed,’ Keith said.

When he attained ICU 3,269 people in the UK had got Covid-19 and 144 people had died.

By enough time Mr Watson left hospital, more than 306,000 people had tested positive and almost 43,000 had died.

Over the course of the period the football fanatic have been on an astonishing journey.

Wife Sarah, and their kids Madeleine, 25, George, 23, and Gabrielle, 17, were not able to visit his bedside because of the pandemic.

He suffered lung failure but was able to pull through before the virus attacked his kidneys.

It had caused his blood to clot, so at first they certainly were unable put him on a dialysis machine.

Doctors warned Mrs Watson twice that it was unlikely that her husband would definitely survive. ‘It did dent out positivity when we were told that he was going to die,’ son George said.

‘But we chose to keep up the mantra that it isn’t over until it’s over.

‘At some points it felt like we were already grieving for him but we decided not to accomplish that until he is actually gone, and that he proved us right.

‘It was not until that he was out of intensive care that people were confident he would get back.’

George said maybe not being able to see his dad while that he was enduring was ‘the hardest part of the world’.

Mr Watson, pictured along with his family before his disease, said is has to relearn how to walk following his marathon hospital stay

More than 100 friends and neighbours clapped Mr Watson when that he arrived home yesterday

Mr Watson was completely paralysed when that he came around from his coma, only able to move his tongue.

‘The hardest thing was having to reorientate your life without your dad,’ that he said. ‘In normal circumstances we would have now been at his bedside every single day, but we couldn’t.

‘There was no one there for him when that he woke, that has been heartbreaking.’

When Mr Watson found he was almost completely paralysed apart from his tongue.

The virus had ravaged his human body from visit toe, and left him without any muscle tissue.

He had to master to do every thing again.

Mr Watson said: ‘One of the hardest things is losing your independence.

‘You think you can certainly do things like roll over and sit up, but nurses had to show me how exactly to do every thing all over again.

‘It was so hard, and incredibly humbling.’

Eventually, after more than 8 weeks, Mr Watson was moved to Kent and Canterbury Hospital to endure therapy to greatly help him walk again.

‘The NHS staff are absolutely amazing,’ that he said. ‘They were worked off their feet. We need to provide them with pay rises after this, they deserve every penny.

‘I think we should have gone in to lockdown earlier in the day, I think it might have saved lives.’

Fortunately at the hospital in Canterbury he had a window by his bed, so his family would come and wave to him from outside.

And the 95 days Mr Watson spent in hospital as a result of Covid-19 seems to be a record.

Steve White, 56, from Herefordshire, and Donna Morgan, from West Sussex, both spent 92 days inside.

George said when he came ultimately back home ‘it was very overwhelming’.

Friends had hung posters up, and emotional videos show people clapping and cheering.

Despite likely being off work for per year, Keith has started walking independently.

The football fan chose to wear the Newcastle United top George had given him to leave the hospital.

The pair are dedicated supporters, and travel across the country to see their beloved club.

George even got the nurse to whisper in his ear – when that he was in a coma – that the Saudi Arabian investment fund were in foretells buy the club.

‘We hoped it may get through and present him some extra motivation,’ George joked.

‘He had to get up, he couldn’t miss it.’