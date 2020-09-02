‘Britain’s Got Talent’ warm-up comedian Ian Royce dead at 51

“It is with our greatest regret that we have to tell you all that Ian has passed away today from severe pneumonia and multiple organ failure. He was in no pain and was surrounded by friends and family. He put up a good fight but is in a better place now,” the tweet shared on his validated account on Tuesday checks out.

Royce apparently held a comparable warm-up gig for U.K.’s (*51 *) and “Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.”

Royce shared his determination to go to a rehab center in September 2019 and thanked advocates who assisted raise funds for his treatment through a GoFundMe project.

“I am so grateful to so many for saving my life….. Thank you so much everyone and my amazing girlfriend xx @SimonCowell @antanddec @robbiewilliams @ollyofficial thank you for a light …,” he tweeted at the time.

Royce’s buddies responded to the news of his handing downTuesday English speakers Ant and Dec were amongst them, tweeting that Royce was a “legendary character” who “will not be forgotten.”

Singer Myleene Klass remembered him being “extremely kind, loving and supportive” to her and her children.

