Britain’s Eurovision Song Contest entries: where are they now?

2007: Scooch, ‘Flying the Flag (For You)’

It could shock viewers of Scooch’s airline-themed Eurovision look to be taught that this was not the group’s first TV efficiency. In reality, in 1999 they gained the chance to have a single launched after beating a rival band in a contest on TV present Live & Kicking.

Despite blended sentiment surrounding Scooch’s entry (Charlotte Church described the act as “absolute s—”, and Swedish singer Pandora accused Flying The Flag of plagiarism), the act had been the primary in 5 years to obtain “douze points” for the UK, successful the utmost rating from Malta.

Disappointingly, not one of the band now work for an airline. Natalie Powers and David Ducasse are each singing coaches at performing arts faculties, whereas Caroline Barnes and Russ Spencer began a relationship post-Eurovision, and have become one of many most lasting {couples} on collection four of Channel four sport present Coach Trip in 2010.

2008: Andy Abraham, ‘Even If’

X-Factor runner-up Andy Abraham’s efficiency of Even If got here joint final in Belgrade in 2008. But he remained on the UK stage, touring the present An Evening with Andy Abraham for 2 years after the competition. More lately, he performed each Judas and John the Baptist in a touring revival of the musical Godspell, alongside his successor at Eurovision, Jade Ewen.

2009: Jade Ewen, ‘It’s My Time’

Andrew Lloyd Webber led the UK choice programme which voted Jade Ewen because the 2009 UK entry, and performed piano alongside her within the tune It’s My Time. Ewen positioned fifth ultimately, gaining factors from 31 international locations.

Like 1999 contestant Jenny Frost, she went on to affix a three-piece lady band that has a reasonably fixed rotation of members: the Sugababes. In 2013 she was the primary movie star to be eradicated on BBC sport present Splash!.

2010: Josh Dubovie, ‘That Sounds Good To Me’

Josh Dubovie was the third UK entry to put final in 10 years, his tune That Sounds Good To Me successful solely 10 factors.

He has since modified his stage title to Josh James, as searches together with Dubovie solely returned outcomes referring to Eurovision, stopping him from forging a brand new repute. His debut solo single was launched in 2013, peaking at quantity 179.

2011: Blue, ‘I Can’

Ten years after the boyband shaped, Blue marked their return to showbiz by performing the tune I Can. The tune positioned 10th, and the band complained they had been the victims of political voting.

Their restricted firm, Blueworld, collapsed in 2013, and since then each member of Blue has declared themselves bankrupt. Blue have introduced out two new albums, however you’d be forgiven for not having seen. After the latest, 2015’s Colours, bought fewer than 4000 copies in its first week on sale, Blue had been dropped by their file label.

Poor Blue. Their Eurovision look could have been accountable for their comparatively unsuccessful reunion, however equally in charge could also be the truth that it’s now not the early 2000s, and identical to Napster and Nokia 3310s, they’ve form of had their day.