Britain’s anti-obesity coronavirus campaign is a nightmare for eating disorder sufferers

Being obese or heavily overweight increases the risk of death from Covid-19, according to Public Health England. The UK government believes 63% of adults are above what would be considered a healthy weight.

The new measures include a ban on junk food advertisements before 9 p.m., tools to help people lose weight and a proposal requiring restaurants to show how many calories their dishes contain.

As part of the strategy, Johnson has spoken about his own weight loss in strikingly personal terms. The British Prime Minister was infected with coronavirus earlier this year and was admitted to ICU in April, at the height of the UK’s lockdown.

Johnson has said that he was “way overweight” at the time of his illness. “I was too fat,” he said in a video posted to his Twitter account on Monday.

“I’ve always wanted to lose weight for ages and ages,” Johnson added. “And like […] many people, I struggle with my weight.”

In the clip, the British leader also suggested that people losing weight could protect Britain’s venerated National Health Service (NHS).

“If you can get your weight down a bit […] and protect your health, you’ll also be protecting the NHS,” he said.

The strategy is a significant shift for a leader known for his dislike of the “nanny state.” Johnson has in the past opposed similar initiatives by previous governments.

The PM’s spokesperson said Johnson’s personal experience had not shaped the policy but added that the pandemic had “highlighted the increased risks…