Britain signs deal for 90million doses of two possible foreign Covid-19 jabs – Panorama

Britain has signed deals with two foreign pharmaceutical giants for 90million doses of different experimental vaccines amid fears one of the world’s leading candidates won’t be ready by September — despite academics saying it could be ready for the autumn.

Agreement has been reached for 30million doses from German firm BioNTech and Pfizer and 60million doses from France’s Valneva, Daily Mail reports.

The figure is in addition to the 100million doses of vaccine that are being developed by Oxford University in partnership with AstraZeneca, as well as another at Imperial College London which started human trials in June.