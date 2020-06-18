Britain risks losing out on the rewards of AI

A dearth of technical skills and a lack of funding has put the UK at risk of losing out on the rewards of artificial intelligence, a new report has warned.

Britain is ill-suited to use AI to address societal challenges such tracking public health risks and tackling misinformation, based on the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI).

The CDEI, that was set up by the Government in 2018, found that data quality and availability, a lack of coordinated regulation around AI, and a lack of transparency around how it had been being used were all sizeable barriers to adoption.

The report, which was drafted after the views of 120 experts, found that such barriers feed public mistrust and acted a brake on innovation.

CDEI chair Roger Taylor said that AI had the potential to “address the biggest societal challenges of our time”, including climate change and taking care of the elderly.

“However, the responsible adoption of technology is stymied by several barriers, among them low data quality and governance challenges, which undermine public trust in the institutions that they depend on,” he said.

“As we have seen in the response to Covid-19, confidence that government, public bodies and private companies can be trusted to use data for our benefit is essential if we are to maximise the benefits of these technologies.”

The research was separate across five sectors: health, criminal justice, financial services, digital and social media, and energy and utilities.

Among the use cases of AI it called “harder to achieve” was the use of facial recognition for policing, clinical diagnoses of patients, and money laundering detection.

The CDEI also unearthed that there are opportunities for AI to be properly used in the UK to automate decision systems and “minimise bias” in health, finance, and criminal justice.

The analysis also pointed out the risks related to AI, which ranged from algorithmic bias and a lack of explainability in decision making, to obtaining consent from people to collect and share their data.

The CDEI is defined to launch a new work programme aimed with addressing the barriers to adoption of AI as they arise in different settings “from policing, to the workplace, to social media platforms”.