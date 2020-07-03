Britain places US travelers on quarantine ‘red list’

The system separates countries in to three categories: “green” countries, such as New Zealand, who’ve “very low” quantities of coronavirus and can have restrictions for U.K. travelers; “amber” countries, including nearly all of Europe, who’ll have “reciprocal arrangements” in place requiring no quarantine either arriving for departing; and “red” countries, that will need to observe a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in the U.K.

The United States is on the red list.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“The U.S. from a very early stage banned flights from the U.K. and from Europe so there isn’t a reciprocal arrangement in place,” Shapps told the BBC. “They ‘ve got very high amounts of infections, which explains why they are maybe not on the list today.”

Britain follows the European Union’s example, which earlier this week confirmed that America would not be on the “safe list” of countries that will allow for nonessential travel to the continent.

The United States has seen a sharp rise in new cases, hitting a national and worldwide high when it confirmed over 55,000 new cases over 24 hours on July 2. Around half of those cases result from just four states: Arizona, California, Florida and Texas, with Florida recording just over 10,000 new cases for the reason that same period.

US KEPT OFF OFF EU ‘SAFE LIST’ FOR RESUMPTION OF NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL

President Donald Trump instituted numerous travel bans early on during the pandemic, first against China on January 31 before suspending travel from a few European nations on March 11.

British ministers have been under some pressure to ease the lockdown measures due to their significant impact on the travel industry. While the decision was announced a week ago, a full list was not published in hopes that the four home nations would reach an agreement on the situation.

The list will stay “under constant review,” but Scotland and Wales have previously spoken out in criticism of your choice.

Scotland managed to record several days without any COVID-19-related deaths, and Wales drove deaths down seriously to the single digits. Scottish First Minister Nikola Sturgeon called your choice “shambolic.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We can’t allow ourselves to be dragged along in the wake of still another government’s — to be quite frank about it — shambolic decision-making process,” Sturgeon said.