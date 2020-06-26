Britain moves one step closer to finally getting home Covid-19 antibody tests

Britain today moved one step closer to finally getting a DIY Covid-19 antibody test – including one that gives results in just 10 minutes.

Ministers promised Brits could be able to get pregnancy-test style blood kits to tell them whether they’ve ever endured the virus back March.

But 90 days down the line the ‘have you’d it tests’ still have not materialised for the public, as officials have still yet to approve at-home kits.

Public Health England today announced it is searching for at least 2,500 volunteers to test the reliability of Covid-19 home antibody tests.

One of the kits set to to be evaluated is manufactured by a consortium of Oxford University boffins and four British manufacturers.

The team behind the finger-prick kit – which does not need samples to be sent off to laboratories for analysis – say it is highly accurate and hope it’ll be approved.

It also comes after a significant scientific review yesterday concluded antibody tests may not work unless they’re carried out at certain times.

The 300-page report, by the Cochrane institute, ruled the kits are just proven to be accurate between three and four weeks after someone has already established Covid-19.

Ministers promised Brits would be able to get pregnancy-test style blood kits to let them know whether they have ever had herpes back in March. Pictured, an instant Covid-19 antibody test created by Derby-based firm SureScreen

WHY IS ANTIBODY TESTING CRUCIAL? WHAT IS DEFINITELY AN ANTIBODY TEST? Unlike tests to diagnose diseases, antibody tests show who has been infected and recovered. The human body makes antibodies in response to many illnesses and infections, including other coronaviruses. New blood tests are now being developed to identify antibodies unique to SARS-CoV-2, the state name of the new coronavirus. The tests search for two types of antibodies: immunoglobulin M (IgM) and G (IgG). The body quickly produces IgM antibodies because of its initial attack against infections. It makes IgG antibodies more slowly and retains them longer; IgG antibodies suggest possible immunity. WHAT COULD BE THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RAPID TESTS AND ASSAYS? Some companies are developing finger-prick tests that get results in minutes. These are called immunoassays and will form the basis of home testing kits. Others are developing much more accurate tests called enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) that want sending blood samples to a lab for analysis. DO ANTIBODIES TO THE NEW CORONAVIRUS CONFER IMMUNITY? While antibodies to many infectious diseases an average of confer some level of immunity, whether this is the case with this specific unique coronavirus is not yet known. And how strong immunity might be, or how long it may last in people previously infected, just isn’t clear. With some diseases like measles the immunity can be lifelong. With the others, immunity can wane with time. Scientists cannot know with certainty that reinfection is not possible until further research.

The road to antibody testing across Britain is a huge messy longterm riddled with money-wasting setbacks.

Health officials finally approved two lab-based tests made by pharma giants Roche and Abbott last month.- Ministers eventually bought 10million of the kits.

But currently the kits – which are only approved for blood samples extracted from the veins – are just available for health insurance and social care staff.

Regulators last month commandeered antibody tests in the UK and blocked private firms from selling people home tests over fears about accuracy.

The ban affected Superdrug, which offered to test for past Covid-19 infection for £69 – using the same equipment that’s now used for NHS staff.

Health bosses say the antibody tests were used wrongly because they’re only approved when combined with blood taken directly from veins, maybe not the finger.

The Rapid Test Consortium, which also involves four UK manufacturers in addition to a team at Oxford University, claims its device will give results in only 10 minutes.

It claims results have shown it really is highly accurate – but no publicly available data on its specificity or sensitivity has been released.

Both are key measures of antibody test accuracy that reflect its likelihood to mistake coronavirus for another pathogen, or to miss the illness altogether.

The four companies behind the test – a lateral flow immunoassays – are BBI Solutions, CIGA Healthcare, Omega Diagnostics and Abingdon Health.

Chris Yates, leader of Abingdon Health, said progress had been completed at ‘extraordinary speed’ in an update released earlier in the day this month.

He said: ‘We are delighted with the progress made to date and are spending so much time to bring a quality home test at scale to the UK public.

‘We have a great team of scientists and I would like to thank them for their dedication and work in getting the project to where it is today.’

The consortium announced it hoped to scale up the procedure this month, before the test is available to be mass-manufactured.

No details have yet to be released about the test – including how much it’ll cost you or when manufacturing will soon be scaled up.

ANTIBODY TESTING IN THE UK: A TIMELINE March 19: Boris Johnson promised to get antibody tests ‘as simple as a pregnancy test’ readily available for people to use at home. March 25: Public Health England’s Sharon Peacock said the UK had bought 3.5million antibody tests and was evaluating them with a view to getting them available ‘within days’. March 30: British testing businesses including BioSure and SureScreen said they’d been approached by the Government and told their services could be needed, but heard nothing more. April: The Department of Health said PHE already had 800 blood samples to test for antibodies. Health Secretary Matt Hancock claimed the antibody test being used on those samples at Porton Down was ‘ultra-high accuracy’ but data has never been released to back this up. April 3: Universities and private labs caused uproar when they unmasked the Government had refused their offers to help with swab testing, to check who had the illness currently. April 5: Professor Sir John Bell, at the University of Oxford, published a web log titled ‘Trouble in testing land’, revealing that no tests he’d seen to date were a bit of good. He said it would just take at least per month to make one. April 8: Professor Bell accused PHE of being unhelpful and maybe not providing enough blood samples to analyse tests with, in leaked emails seen by The Telegraph. April 16: The New York Times reported that Britain had spent £16.5million on antibody tests that it no longer wanted to use. April 18: PHE’s Professor John Newton warned people not to try to buy or use antibody tests not approved by the Government, saying ‘they may put you, your household, or the others at risk’. April 20: Professor Derrick Crook, from John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, published research showing none of the antibody tests bought by the Government were adequate to use. April 24: Chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, told MPs on the Science and Technology Committee that currently available antibody tests were adequate for population surveillance but not good enough for diagnosis. May 1: Mologic, a British company given £1million by the Government in March, reveals the first results of its antibody test. It is 98 percent specific and 96 percent sensitive – below the MHRA’s standard of 98/98. May 14: The approval of Roche’s antibody test by PHE goes public, with claims it’s a ‘game changer’ and 100 per cent accurate. May 15: The approval of Abbott’s coronavirus test is unmasked in the Daily Mail, with more claims of near-perfect accuracy and reports of millions being bought by Britain right away. May 21: Matt Hancock announces on TELEVISION the early link between antibody surveys being done in the UK. He said they suggest 17 per cent of individuals in London have had the illness, along with five percent elsewhere in the country. May 25: UK’s first Government-provided antibody tests become available to healthcare workers. May 28: Office for National Statistics publishes its first antibody testing data. It found 60 positive results in a pool of 885 samples in England, suggesting a national infection rate of 6.78 per cent (3.7million people). May 29: PHE published evaluation of a third antibody test, created by Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, to no fanfare. It was found to be 77.4 percent sensitive and 99.7 per cent specific.

But the blood samples don’t need to be sent to a laboratory to be analysed, unlike other antibody tests in the marketplace.

Two other British firms – Mologic and BioSure – have teamed up to produce yet another self-testing kit, which also gives results in just 10 minutes.

Both businesses are thought to have already started to mass-produce the kits, even though they’ve yet to be given the green light by health chiefs.

Another firm that makes rapid antibody tests for Covid-19 – Derby-based SureScreen – says giving results in 10 minutes has ‘huge time and cost savings in comparison to laboratory screening’.

Public Health England today announced it really is looking for at the least 2,500 volunteers to test the reliability of Covid-19 home tests, like the Oxford-made one.

A spokesperson said: ‘No reliable home test has yet been found, and we do not know whether antibodies indicate immunity from reinfection or transmission.

‘This research is section of our ongoing surveillance work to increase our comprehension of how to tackle this virus.’

Volunteers will soon be recruited who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus previously, alongside those people who have tested negative.

Officials said it had been ‘essential that people understand just how effective these home kits are when used by people, and how easy they’re to use’.

A number of the rapid kits are to be studied – MailOnline has asked for additional information about the research but has yet to hear straight back.

Britain’s antibody test hunt began on March 19 if the PM pledged to get tests ‘as simple as a pregnancy test’ readily available for people to use at home.

PHE’s Professor Sharon Peacock that week said officials were evaluating tests, had bought millions, and could have them available ‘within days’.

Antibodies are substances produced by the immune system which store memories of how to fight off a particular pathogen.

They can just only be created if the human body is exposed to it by getting infected for real, or through a vaccine or other type of specialist immune therapy.

Generally, antibodies confer immunity because they’re redeployed if the pathogen enters the human body for an additional time, defeating the bug quickly.

But evidence on immunity is still murky, with no concrete proof that coronavirus survivors are protected from ever being reinfected.

Knowing you are immune to a virus make a difference how you act in the future, that might have repercussions if immunity is short-lived.

Survivors may protect themselves less if they have already been infected, or medical staff may be able to reunite to work in the information they are maybe not at risk.

Counting the numbers of individuals who have antibodies may be the most accurate way of calculating how many people in a population have experienced the virus already.

This can be done on a small sample of the people and the figures scaled up to give a picture of the united states as a whole.

In turn, this can inform scientists and politicians how devastating an additional outbreak could be, and how close the nation is to herd immunity.

Herd immunity does occur when enough people have been exposed to the virus already that it might not find a way to spread again.

Experts believe around 60 per cent exposure would be needed for herd immunity from Covid-19 – however the UK will not appear to be anywhere close to that.

Early estimates suggest 17 per cent of Londoners have experienced the virus, alongside five percent of other country – fewer than 5million people.

Antibody tests are only accurate when used between three and a month after you’ve had Covid-19 and ‘won’t work’ if used at the incorrect time, major review warns

Coronavirus antibody tests are just known to be accurate between three and a month after somebody has had Covid-19, a scientific review has found.

They could also not focus on people who have only had a mild disease, but researchers admitted they cannot be sure because almost all of the studies have already been carried out on patients have been so defectively ill these were hospitalised.

One scientist said evidence showed no antibody tests currently available available on the market are adequate to be utilized outside of hospitals.

The 300-page independent review, light emitting diode by the Cochrane institute and the University of Birmingham, analysed data from 54 scientific tests of antibody tests utilized on 16,000 blood samples.

The tests examine people’s blood to search for antibodies — substances created by the defense mechanisms — that indicate if they have had Covid-19 in the past.

In the united kingdom the tests, which Boris Johnson once promised people would be able to just take themselves at home, aren’t currently acquireable.

The accuracy of these is a huge sticking point — they are able to detect less than 30 percent of excellent results if used at the incorrect time, the review warned.

And scientists still aren’t really sure what they mean. In usual medicine, the clear presence of certain forms of antibodies means someone is practically guaranteed maybe not to get an illness again — but there is still no proof Covid-19 survivors are immune.

Antibody tests examine someone’s blood to look for signs that they have been infected with Covid-19 before. In the united kingdom they are only available in hospitals or included in government surveys (Pictured: A blood sample collected by West Midlands Ambulance Service)

Professor Jon Deeks, a medical tests expert at the University of Birmingham, was one of the boffins behind the international review.

He said: ‘We’ve analyzed all available data from around the world — discovering clear patterns telling us that timing is vital in using these tests.

‘Use them at the incorrect time and so they don’t work.

‘While these first Covid-19 antibody tests show potential, specially when used 2 or 3 weeks following the onset of symptoms, the information are the majority of from hospitalized patients, so we don’t really understand how accurately they identify Covid-19 in individuals with mild or no symptoms, or tested more than five weeks after symptoms started.’

The Cochrane review found that the next and fourth week after someone has been infected with the coronavirus would be the optimum time to utilize them.

CDC WARNS EVEN GOOD TESTS COULD BE WRONG 50% OF THE TIME – SO HOW DO THE TESTS FALL DOWN? The US’s Centers for Disease Control & Prevention last month warned that coronavirus antibody tests might be wrong 50 per cent of times even if they’re high quality. It warned that the antibody testing is not accurate enough because of it to be utilized for any policy-making decisions, as even with 95 per cent test specificity (the accuracy of negative results), ‘less than half of those testing positive will undoubtedly have antibodies’. This is why: Antibody tests with what might be considered a top level of accuracy can still produce large margins of error only if a small proportion of a population has been infected. A 95 percent specific test, for example, will always produce five false positive results from the group of 100 people. Even when it is sensitive enough to detect all the individuals who have genuinely had the disease, it’s going to still reunite five false positives, and the effect it’s on the outcomes of a survey may be large if the number of true positives is low. If the prevalence of antibodies is low – for example, only five percent of people in the group have had the condition – the outcomes could find yourself half wrong. The 95 per cent test, in that situation, would be expected to reunite 10 positives – five of these right, five of them wrong. This means the functional accuracy of the test, known as its true predictive value, is just around 50 per cent. The aftereffect of these false positives is magnified if the prevalence of herpes in the populace is low, and less noticeable if the prevalence is high. For example, if 30 percent of the people have been infected, those five false excellent results would be counter-balanced by 30 true positives, making the test similar to 85 percent accurate. A more specific test can reduce this effect; by comparison a 99.9 per cent specific test would return one wrong result per thousand – 100 per million.

Too soon, and they are inaccurate, but too late and their accuracy is completely not known.

If someone took one of the blood tests inside a fortnight of developing symptoms, studies found, only seven out of 10 Covid-positive people would be given a positive result (70 percent test sensitivity).

Between 15 and 35 days after symptoms, this accuracy increased to more than 90 per cent, typically.

For patients who had symptoms 35 days ago or longer, there have been ‘insufficient studies’ to estimate how well the tests could work.

The researchers looked at studies evaluating 27 different types of antibody test – out of around 200 in the marketplace – and said there is not enough data available to show whether lab-based tests were much better than hand-held ones.

Explaining how a accuracy they saw in the studies would affect real-world results, the researchers gave the next breakdown:

Results from tests three weeks after symptoms started (the most accurate timing) would reveal the following if 50 out of 1,000 had had the virus already (five percent – on par with the UK populace estimate):

58 people would test positive for Covid-19. Of them, 12 people (21 per cent) wouldn’t have Covid-19 (false positive result)

942 people would test negative for Covid-19. Of these, four people (0.4 per cent) would already have Covid-19 (false negative result).

Doing exactly the same tests on a set of 1,000 healthcare workers, of whom 500 had had the virus already (50 per cent), antibody tests would produce these results:

464 people would test positive for Covid-19. Of these, 7 people (two per cent) wouldn’t have Covid-19 (false positive result).

537 people would test negative for Covid-19. Of these, 43 (eight per cent) would actually have Covid-19 (false negative result).

The scientists said it is impossible to understand how well the antibody tests would work on someone who wasn’t so seriously ill they ended up in hospital.

The review said: ‘We do not know how well the tests benefit people who have milder disease or no symptoms, because the studies in the review were mainly done in people who were in hospital.’

Dr Jac Dinnes, a Birmingham researcher who done the review, said the studies that were done on antibody tests so far are not of top quality.

She said: ‘The design, execution and reporting of studies of the accuracy of Covid-19 tests requires considerable improvement.

‘Studies must report data broken down by time since onset of symptoms.

‘Action is necessary to make sure that all link between test evaluations are available in people domain to prevent selective reporting. This is a fast-moving field and we plan to update this review regularly as more studies are published.’

Scientists responding to the review said it showed that the tests should be treated with caution and limited weight given to the outcomes they produce.

One said none of the currently-available tests are adequate to be used outside of hospitals.