Britain braces for ‘severe’ storms and deluge into next week

Britain is being damaged by thunderstorms and downpour today as the nation deals with a 77 F (25 C) clammy heat.

The Met Office have actually put in location a yellow thunderstorm caution for much of the South and the South West with major interruption anticipated throughout the areas.

Despite a bright start to the day, heavy rain is forecasted into the afternoon and additional showers will continue into the night, particularly in the west.

Some parts of the UK might even get 20 mm of rain in simply an hour and 30-40 mm over a couple of hours. There are presently 5 flood notifies in location in the WestMidlands

The Roman city of Bath experienced torrential rainstorms this afternoon as consumers in the city centre ducked for cover from the showers.

Britain is being damaged by thunderstorms and downpour today. Pictured: consumers using face masks in Bath brave a torrential rainstorm this afternoon

Roads in Bath appeared flooded this afternoon as automobiles made their method through the water following heavy and thundery showers

The abrupt end to the UK’s brief heatwave comes simply days after numerous sun-seekers gathered to Bournemouth, Dorset and Cornwall to take pleasure in sizzling temperature levels of 77 F (25 C) as the main school vacations started.

A Met workplace spokesperson stated: ‘There will be some durations of heavy rain, particularly towards mid to late afternoon throughout the south coast.

‘So there is a function going up the English channel that will bring some much heavier rain to the south coast with locations like Eastbourne and Brighton getting to see some much heavier showers.’

Today’s temperature levels will be a lot cooler than the 37.8 C reached on this day in 2015 – the greatest ever temperature level taped in the UK. The mercury is anticipated to strike 77 F (25 C) in the east this afternoon.

Heavy rain interferes with clubs and dining establishments throughout lockdown healing in Battersea, south London today

Despite a bright start to the day, heavy rain is forecasted into the afternoon and additional showers will continue into the night, particularly in the west. Pictured is a shower in Battersea, south London today

On Saturday, the band of clouds will being some much heavier rain to the south coast (left) and by Sunday there will be warm spells (right)

A female holds a vibrant umbrella on Northcote Road in Battersea, south London this afternoon to secure herself from the heavy rain

Heavy rainstorms triggered interruption to individuals’s club strategies this night in London

Conditions appeared a bit brighter along the Thames Path in Oxford today as the nation experiences a clammy heat of 25 C in some locations

People take pleasure in punting and boating on The River Cherwell in Oxford today as temperature levels stay warm however extremely damp throughout the UK

Despite the torrential rainstorms seen in some southern parts of the nation today, in Oxford lots of were seen out and about taking pleasure in the warm temperature levels

On Sunday there will be some more relentless rain towards the North West of Scotland and it will be a little cooler than today with highs of 23 to 24 C.

Forecasters are anticipating an adjustable start to the school vacations with unclear conditions continuing through to a minimum of the very first week of August.

The Met Office’s projection for the remainder of the coming week states: ‘The unclear style promises to continue with spread showers and strong winds sprinkled with warm spells throughout much of the nation.’

Further rain and strong winds are anticipated at the start of August, with the ‘finest of any drier weather condition’ in the South.

‘It is normally most likely to be on the cool side for much of the nation with any warmer spells most likely throughout south-eastern parts,’ the Met Office includes.