Britain appoints former royal aide to run civil service By Reuters





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain selected Simon Case, Prince William’s former personal secretary and a senior federal government authorities, as the brand-new head of the civil service on Tuesday – a prominent function as Prime Minister Boris Johnson draws up a post-Brexit future.

The consultation of 41-year old Case puts him in a senior advisory position in federal government, along with managing the work of more than 400,000 state staff members and ensuring they carry out Johnson’s policy choices.

The task of Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service is a non-political function, significance Case is anticipated to be unbiased and he would stay because position even after any modification of federal government.

Nevertheless, the function is at the heart of decision-making and will put Case in the space with Johnson and other ministers as the federal government prepares the country’s healing from the coronavirus pandemic and future outside theEuropean Union

“His years of experience at the heart of government and working for The Royal Household make him ideally suited for this crucial role,” Johnson stated.

Case changes Mark Sedwill, viewed as an extremely prominent voice throughout the Brexit procedure, who cautioned about the dangers of leaving the EU without an offer.

Case worked as Prince William’s closest aide from …