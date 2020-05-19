Britain announces hundreds more coronavirus deaths

Britain at the moment recorded one other 227 coronavirus deaths, taking the UK’s complete variety of victims previous 35,000.

The preliminary determine – nonetheless to be confirmed- is calculated by including up the person updates from every of the house nations.

NHS England introduced 174 more deaths in its hospitals at the moment, whereas Scotland recorded 29 deaths in all settings, adopted by Wales (17) and Northern Ireland (seven).

It takes the general demise toll to 35,023, though Department of Health chiefs have but to disclose the ultimate tally, which is more likely to be larger because it contains care residence deaths in England.

Figures present the every day deaths are persistently trending downwards – by comparability, there have been 627 new fatalities final Tuesday and 693 the week earlier than.

Officials yesterday declared 160 new deaths, the bottom tally since March 24 – the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced the lockdown.