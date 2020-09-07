Britain acknowledges its 40-year-old debt to Iran  – Middle East Monitor

The British government has admitted for the first time it’s debt to Iran stemming from a decades-old arms deal. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace revealed the details in a letter seen by the Guardian.

Wallace said that he has been seeking to pay off the debt to the Iranian government estimated to be as much as £400 million. He argues that it could help secure the release of British Iranian dual-national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe who is currently under house arrest in Iran serving a five-year sentence for allegedly spying for the British government.

The admission was made in a letter to Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyers. “With regard to IMS Ltd and the outstanding legal dispute the government acknowledges there is a debt to be paid and continues to explore every legal avenue for the lawful discharge of that debt.”

International Military Services Limited (IMS), was a subsidiary of the Ministry of Defence and signed contracts with pre-revolutionary Iran in 1971 to sell more than 1,750 Chieftain tanks and other armoured vehicles. However, the contracts were cancelled by the British after the ousting of Shah Mohammad Reza during the 1979 Islamic Revolution, by which time Iran had already paid for the undelivered vehicles and demanded the…