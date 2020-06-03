Brit Hume says Democratic Party has moved so far left, it’s ‘out there where the buses don’t run’

“Joe Biden’s speech today was a perfect example.”

Hume stated Biden’s speech appeared to faux that the 1960s wrestle for civil rights had by no means occurred.

“You would never know, listening to Biden speak … [that] civil rights legislation — you would never know that it passed, that countless blacks moved into the middle class … that racial progress has been extraordinary in this country,” stated Hume, who added that no nation has labored tougher to proper racial injustices than the U.S., whether or not by way of the Civil War, the abolition of slavery and the passage of the Voting Rights Act.

Hume added that there isn’t any public debate over the loss of life of George Floyd, saying that till the bands of violent looters appeared in cities round the nation, Americans have been united in shock and anger on the video of the Minneapolis man’s ultimate moments.

“Now, we have seen these hideous scenes of destruction, police shot, one of them … has died,” Hume stated. “And our leaders on the left give no sign that they are much disturbed about that.”