Brit Hume: Prospective Biden platform moves Democratic Party ‘farther to the left than it’s ever been’

WHAT’S IN THE BIDEN-SANDERS UNITY PLATFORM?

Earlier in the program, Carlson had broken down the proposed platform’s immigration reform package, which includes a “roadmap to citizenship” for anyone in the country illegally.

“Is it fair to say no Republican could ever win a national election, at least for the foreseeable future?” asked Carlson, who suggested that most who became citizens would pledge their support to the Democratic Party.

AOC NAMED CO-CHAIR AS BIDEN AND SANDERS SET UP UNITY TASK FORCE

“I think that’s a reasonable assumption in the foreseeable future,” Hume said, adding that if this kind of measure came to pass, “it would also imply that, around the country, that many races, it might be close or toss ups as well as go Republican would not.

“So I think that’s that’s a fair assumption of what the consequences might be.”

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

Hume then criticized Trump for perhaps not being able to capitalize on the message of his speech at Mt. Rushmore a week ago.

“The sheer leftward drift of this party and the outright leftism of this agenda would seem to present opportunities, if the Trump campaign and Trump himself can capitalize on it,” he said. “It remains to be seen if he can or will, and if he can stop talking about himself long enough to talk about something else and talk about their agenda and his message.”