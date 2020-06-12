Bristol University plans to review its logo featuring Edward Colston after Black Lives Matter protesters toppled the slaver’s statue and dumped it in the city’s harbour.

Vice-chancellor and president Professor Hugh Brady said racism was ‘still greatly part of every day life’ but he was looking to play an ‘active’ part in stamping it out.

The crest depicts the 17th century politician, who was from the city, plus some of the institution’s buildings – such as for example the Wills Memorial Building – have links to slavery.

Bristol University, pictured, is considering redesigning its logo to remove all traces of people with links to the slave trade such as for example Edward Colston

The statue of the 17th century slave trader was dumped into the docks in Bristol

Henry Overton Wills III was the university’s first chancellor and poured £100,000 – £10.5million today – into it in the 1870s.

But his family made their fortune through the tobacco industry, that has been built off the backs of African slaves in the US.

It comes after Black Lives Matter protesters on Sunday ripped the Colston statue off its plinth, dragged it through the streets and dumped it in the river Avon.

The move has sparked the others across the country to call for around 100 statues linked to slavery to be torn down.

Mr Brady said: ‘We will initiate this debate with our staff, students, alumni, and wider city communities.

‘We are painfully aware that racism failed to occur over night, and it will maybe not end like that. We are taking a long-term view on effecting real change across our university.

‘We firmly genuinely believe that if most of us actively do our part and produce a speak-up culture that places responsibility on all of us – not only folks of colour – to call out racism when it occurs, we shall succeed.’

Earlier today a 125-year-old copy of Tit-Bits magazine was found in the Colston statue – signed by the men who put it there – after it had been fished out from the water yesterday.

Museum workers began a clean-up operation on the statue of the 17th century slave trader after it had been recovered from its watery grave in Bristol Harbour.

M Shed, the museum where in fact the monument will undoubtedly be placed without having to be cleaned of the graffiti sprayed on by protesters, found ‘two surprising additions’.

One was a bike tyre, which emerged with the statue because it was pulled from the harbour. The other item, however, was of a historical interest.

Inside the coat-tails of the statue, the team found an 1895 copy of the British weekly magazine founded by an early father of popular journalism George Newnes.

The toppled statue of Edward Colston, that has been torn down and dumped into water by anti-racism protesters, contained a 125-year-old magazine signed by men who first put it up, it’s been revealed. The magazine is known as Tit-Bits – a forerunner to popular journalism in England

Tit-Bits: The magazine which gave rise to popular journalism Tit-Bits was a popular magazine founded by George Newnes in 1881 and featured small and interesting bits of information – or ‘Tit-Bits’ as they were called. The magazine would run for a lot more than 100 years, until 1984 when it had been merged with Weekend – owned by Associated Newspapers, now DMGT Media, who own MailOnline and the Daily Mail. Interestingly, Tit-Bits helped pave the way for the Daily Mail to begin with. Alfred Harmsworth, who founded the Daily Mail A contributor by the name of Alfred Harmsworth, who would later become Lord Northcliffe, launched a rival publication to Tit-Bits named ‘Answers to Correspondents on Every Subject under the Sun’ After having success in the wide world of print, he’d later carry on to launch the Daily Mail. Another Tit-Bits contributor, Arthur Pearson, who won employment on Tit-Bits in a competition would go on to create the Daily Express.

After cleaning it, they discovered included the names of the who originally fitted the statue and the date on the inside pages.

The team said on Twitter: ‘We spent the morning removing mud from its inside with a hose and extendable brush.

‘The painted graffiti was particularly in danger from the cleaning and this was done very carefully to ensure it wasn’t washed off.

‘The symbolism of his graffitti’d human anatomy has been preserved and the significance it has for people will be a significant story to tell.

‘We were left with two surprise additions. Firstly a bicycle tyre which emerged from the harbour with the statue, and the discovery of a clue to the people who first installed it in Bristol: A 1895 magazine rolled up inside the coat tails.

‘After careful cleaning and drying we found some body had handwritten the names of those who originally fitted the statue and the date internally pages.’

The statue, which had stood in the city centre since 1895, was pulled down and hurled in the River Avon through the Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday.

As some 10,000 protesters gathered in the city, footage showed demonstrators heaving the monument down with ropes before cheering and dancing around it.

The statue was a hotly contested subject of controversy and the newest petition to remove it garnered more than 11,000 signatures.

Along with the tobacco trade, Colston’s wealth helped to develop Bristol in the 17th century.

He used lots of his riches, accrued from his extensive slave trading, to build schools and almshouses in his home city.

After the protest, Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees confirmed the bust was to be fished out and wear display locally.

The future of the plinth the statue stood on will undoubtedly be decided by way of a democratic consultation, say the council

Protesters tied ropes around the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol city centre, before tearing it to the bottom on Sunday

Crowds packed side by side at Bristol’s harbour this afternoon to watch the statue because it was thrown into the water

Mayor of Bristol Marvin Rees has confirmed the bust will undoubtedly be fished out and wear display

It was hauled out of Bristol Harbour yesterday. The statue will now be placed alongside placards from the recent protests to help educate about slavery.

The Mayor also unveiled historians and local experts will be commissioned to ‘look into the city’s past’.

Mr Rees said ‘Bristol’s true history will be researched by a new commission and so the city can better comprehend its story’.