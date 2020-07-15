Bristol C 1 – 1 Stoke

Stoke inched towards Sky Bet Championship safety with a 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate that did little for Bristol City’s play-off prospects.

Danny Batth’s second-half header gave Stoke a share of the spoils their endeavour deserved after Filip Benkovic, still another central defender showing the finishing instincts of a striker, had given the Robins the lead prior to the break.

Victory would have nearly secured Stoke’s Championship status and, though a draw leaves them with some work to complete, manager Michael O’Neill will undoubtedly be confident they could finish the work now they’re five points above the relegation zone.

Danny Batth struck to earn a point for Stoke at Bristol City



Bristol City’s own ambitions look more precarious after Dean Holden did not collect three points for the first time since succeeding Lee Johnson in a caretaker capacity earlier in the day this month.

After wins over Hull and Middlesbrough, Bristol City had ignited their play-off chances but the Robins now trail sixth-placed Cardiff by five points with two games remaining.

There was a controversial start to proceedings as Stoke striker Sam Vokes felt he had been manhandled by Tomas Kalas inside the six-yard area, but referee James Linington wasn’t interested in his first-minute appeal.

Both sides struggled to fashion chances in the opening quarter, even though Bristol City goalkeeper Dan Bentley just managed to paw away James McClean’s cross.

Famara Diedhiou was sent clean through midway through the initial half but Adam Davies, again deputising for the injured Jack Butland, was off his line quickly and denied him on the edge of the box.

Stoke had a similar opportunity when Vokes cleverly hooked the ball over his head to release Lee Gregory but Bentley replicated the great work of Davies and was corresponding to the task.

Nahki Wells had the ball in the Stoke net after 32 minutes but his header was ruled out for a push on Tommy Smith.

The Robins did just take the lead from a corner in the closing seconds of the initial half.

Vokes headed away but Stoke had failed to put a man on the edge of the region and the ball was swiftly moved to Benkovic, who curled home his second goal of the growing season in style.

Stoke had shaded the opening period and were bright following the restart with Vokes producing some trickery before firing over.

Nick Powell then found space to supply a powerful low shot which Bentley touched on to a post.

Stoke were deservedly level after 64 minutes when McClean swung a dangerous ball in to the box and Batth dispatched a fine diving header for his 2nd goal in as many games.

Batth almost had a second 10 minutes from time but Bentley pushed his bullet header to the crossbar and Stoke were seemingly content to settle for a point from then on.