Briscoe goes worst to first to win Sunday’s Dover Xfinity race

Briscoe began Sunday’s Drydene 200 from the back of the field after an on-track occurrence in Saturday’s race required his Stewart-Haas Racing group to relocation to a backup cars and truck.

Briscoe took control of the race late in Stage 2 and never ever recalled as the last 110-lap phase went green the whole method.

Following a round of green-flag stops, Briscoe took the checkered flag more than 2.4 seconds ahead of Ross Chastain.

The win is Briscoe’s sixth of the season, breaking a tie with Austin Cindric for the most this season and his 8th win of his profession.

“I told (my wife) I was so mad after yesterday, I had to go win. It’s a testament to my guys to pull a backup out and it was better than our primary (car) I thought,” Briscoe stated. “Pretty cool to win from the back here in a backup.

“We haven’t won in a month and a half but it feels like five years. I feel like we’re back where we were at the beginning of the year. Truthfully, this felt like the most dominant car we’ve had all year long.

“Hopefully, we can continue that trend.”

Cindric wound up 3rd, Brandon Jones 4th and Daniel Hemric finished the top-five.

The remainder of the top-10 were Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Michael Annett, Riley Herbst and Brett Moffitt.

Stage 3

Following the break in between Stages 2 and 3, all the …