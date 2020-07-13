Brisbane revellers flouting coronavirus social distancing rules during boozy nights out are slammed

Partygoers heading out to Brisbane’s nightclubs have been slammed for ignoring social distancing rules during the second week-end of eased lockdown restrictions.

Hundreds of eager revellers were spotted shoulder to shoulder in queues waiting to achieve entry to clubs in the city’s Fortitude Valley party precinct, according to The Courier Mail.

Australian Medical Association Queensland president Dr Chris Perry labelled the crowds ‘selfish’ and warned revellers they were playing ‘Russian roulette’ using their relative’s lives.

Tightly packed queues were reportedly seen outside The Beat and Prohibition nightclubs, only a week after video allegedly showing packed dancefloors at Prohibition nightclub surfaced.

Tightly packed partygoers line up across the block outside The Beat nightclub in Brisbane after COVID-19 restrictions were eased

A distinct revellers stand shoulder-to-shoulder while they wait to find yourself in Prohibition nightclub in Brisbane

Fortitude Valley Safe Night Precinct president Jason Hirt previously said Brisbane venue owners were ‘appalled and outraged’ about patrons and Prohibition allegedly disregarding protocols.

‘We are all playing by the rules and getting it right, so we are very disappointed,’ he said.

‘Everyone is aware the dance floor is off-limits and we’re hoping it generally does not affect other people.’

Dr Perry said nightclubs have to be especially vigilant in enforcing social distancing safety measures.

‘You must have social distancing everywhere, at the bar and in lines, which means you have people standing a metre-and-a-half apart when they are queuing – or you obtain closed. It’s very simple.’

The pictures also drew the attention of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk who said she was ‘disappointed’ to learn partygoers and nightclubs were flouting the rules.

As well as The Beat and Prohibition, large lines were also reportedly seen outside popular venue Ric’s Backyard with patrons spilling out to the Valley Mall.

Partygoers is visible allegedly dancing shoulder-to-shoulder at Prohibition in the heart of Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley on Friday night, the same day pubs and clubs reopened to people, with dance floors to keep off-limits. Picture: The Today Show

Queensland Police and the Office of Liquor and Gaming conducted 31 spot checks at venues in the Brisbane CBD on the weekend.

‘Efforts were made by staff of ­licensed venues to possess those in queues physically distance, but these were not at all times successful to attain sustained changes in patron behaviour,’ a Liquor and Gaming spokeswoman said.

‘OLGR officers engaged with representatives at venues over the week-end regarding queuing issues and can continue to achieve this during the week ahead.’

The images follow Premier Palaszczuk warning a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak could happen anywhere – despite Queensland having just three active cases.

She said government departments have, at her request, recently completed planning exercises in anticipation of community transmission outbreaks.

Queensland reopened its borders on July 10 to each state and territory except Victorians, where COVID-19 is surging again.

The vision comes after industry insiders flagged concerns in regards to the profitability of pubs and clubs in May , stating venues might not fully recover with rules and restrictions in place. Picture: The Today Show

There are more than 1,400 active cases in Victoria, where some Melbourne suburbs are in lockdown.

‘We know that Victoria is going via a very tough time. I’ve acknowledged which could happen to anybody, anywhere at any times as well which is why we have to be ready,’ Ms Palaszczuk said

‘During last week I tasked departments in my government to continually do exercise planning.

‘Just like we do for cyclones and bushfires and floods… we will remain prepared for COVID outbreaks.’

Even though there have been zero new cases in Queensland on Sunday, Ms Palaszczuk says it’s not as the state is becoming complacent, with 3700 tests conducted on Saturday.

Police have intercepted a lot more than 32,000 vehicles entering Queensland since July 3 and have turned away 1,542 people.

Queensland’s airports are also teeming with interstate arrivals keen to absorb the sun and warmer weather, with 4,500 likely to touch down over the July 17 week-end.