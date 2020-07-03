Brisbane father trolled on social media after rescuing daughter stuck in toy vending machine

A father who took a chisel to a toy skill tester to free his daughter’s stuck arm has become the victim of vile online trolling.

Martin Kristofferson, of Wynnum, in Brisbane, said he was shocked by the public’s reaction to the June 25 incident which left Hannah, eight, stuck for about 50 minutes after reaching in to a machine to retrieve a prize.

Mr Kristofferson stepped in after being called by his 16-year-old son, Miles, who was together with his daughter during the time.

The pair, who went shopping with their mother, Alana, were left without the assistance from Wynnum Plaza’s centre management or authorities, that he said.

Hannah, eight, was stuck in the toy vending machine for approximately 50 minutes before she was freed by her dad, Martin Kristofferson.

Mr Kristofferson said he rushed to the centre, grabbing a chisel on his way, and got there 15 minutes later.

He used the chisel to loosen one of the latches on the contraption to produce his daughters arm convenient.

‘I expected some backlash on social media because the internet is a toxic place however, not the personal messages and comments calling my daughter a ‘little b*tch’ or that she have a slap for stealing,’ the 43-year-old said.

‘My daughter is okay – she isn’t on social media. It just makes you realise online bullying does happen and it happens at any age.

‘Parents really should keep an eye on their children online merely to make sure they are not being bullied. It has affected me but I can deal with it. I’ve a thick skin. Others may be different.’

Mr Kristofferson, who had been born in Denmark and contains been living in Australia for significantly more than 20 years, said that he was yet to hear from centre management about the incident, even though the toy vending machine have been fixed.

Mr Kristofferson trying to get his daughter's stuck arm out of a toy vending machine on June 25.

‘I’ve maybe not heard a peep,’ he said, adding his daughter’s incident was not initially he saw somebody getting stuck in a vending machine at the plaza.

‘I’ve personally seen it happen before – I was at the Wynnum Plaza last year and saw still another little girl become stuck in the machine. The only difference will there be were firies who had bolt cutters getting her out.

‘I have a friend who saw this almost happen again yesterday, so my biggest message to the centre would be to update your equipment, equipment, get some keys, contacts and work out what’s going on.’

One of the messages Martin Kristofferson received on his social media account.

Mr Kristofferson said nobody had a key for the machine on your day, which was needed for future incidents. Nobody had called the fire brigade by the full time he got there either, he said.

‘No one there had an integral which was surprising and we tried calling the number of the machine however it just rang out,’ Mr Kristofferson said.

‘Eventually the fire brigade arrived and got her arm out.’

Mr Kristofferson's daughter Hannah who became stuck in a toy vending machine after reaching for a prize

Wynuum Plaza management told the Wynnum Herald the problem ‘should be a priority’.

‘Wynnum Plaza understands an incident which occurred on Thursday 25 June 2020 whereby a child was attempting to retrieve a prize from a skilltester machine and contains subsequently trapped her arm in the prize chute,’ general manager Michael Belfield said.

‘Once notified, Security and Centre Management staff immediately responded and requested the presence of emergency services with QFES and QAS attending the incident.’