Brisbane dentist Peter James Agnew is jailed after raping nurse in 1980 in his practice

A retired Brisbane dentist who drugged a teenage oral nurse with chuckling gas prior to sexually attacking her 40 years back has actually been jailed for a minimum of three-and-a-half years.

Peter James Agnew, 68, offered the girl about 4 times the typical dosage of laughing gas prior to unzipping her uniform while apparently dealing with a hole in her tooth in 1980.

As the lady, then 19, lay woozy and disorientated in his dentist chair, she tried to combat Agnew off however he was too strong, the Brisbane District heard throughout his trial.

Brisbane dentist Peter James Agnew, 68, has actually been jailed for a minimum of three-and-a-half years for raping an oral nurse in his practice in 1980

Agnew, then 27, likewise exposed the lady to adult images in the oral surgery’s lunchroom and later on raped her, pressing her to the flooring after the last client had actually left.

‘You would have understood she was in the surgical treatment that night, securing, finishing her responsibilities, cleaning up the surgical treatment, and you returned to work and raped her,’ Judge Deborah Richards stated on Tuesday.

The lady resigned the following day.

Agnew was founded guilty of indecently attacking and raping the lady after she faced him in 2016 to collect proof for examining cops.

Judge Richards stated his actions were contemptuous and despicable.

‘You were in a position of authority over her and she was plainly somebody who was in wonder of that position of authority, and the position that you held made you positive and brazen,’ she stated.

Agnew was sentenced to 7 years’ jail time and will be qualified for parole after serving half of the term.