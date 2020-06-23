Brisbane Airbnb host left with $50,000 bill after her home was trashed by guests

Smashed glass, stolen TVs, used condoms and $50,000 worth of damage was left in an Airbnb host’s home after it was useful for a three-day party.

Jenny Rylance rented out her home in Brisbane to someone she believed was a musician in town from Perth to play a number of concerts.

But over three wild nights her house was turned inverted after lots of guests trashed the place, even ripping apart some of the railings.

Police were in the course of time called to the home to find three underage girls asleep inside who claimed they arrived after hearing about a party on Instagram.

Food and alcohol were thrown at home staining the walls, and paintings and electronics were stolen, leaving empty TELEVISION brackets on the walls

‘You’ve spent so much time painstakingly putting together and decorating and co-ordinating also to have it treated like this… it breaks your heart,’ Ms Rylance told A Current Affair.

‘It’s beyond words – you read about it. It’s your greatest fear as a landlord. You really think it will not happen to you.’

A bong was also found that have been made with the home’s garden hose.

Ms Rylance said she was alerted by completely fed up neighbours after a third night of noisy partying.

She arrived with police to find the house trashed and empty but also for three girls who claim they had nothing to do with the booking.

Airbnb host Jenny Rylance said the destruction was heart breaking as she now faces a $50,000 bill

Every room in the house was trashed with the owner finding used condoms, smashed glass and her TVs were stolen

‘They were all underage, it turns out one is “missing” officially – they took them off in their wagon and of course they’re claiming it’s nothing to complete with them,’ Ms Rylance said.

‘I’m really hurt. I’m taking this quite personally. We’ve had bums before however, not at this level.

‘I keep telling myself it’s really a rental house but I’m lying. It’s not our permanent home but it’s our home.’

Ms Rylance said Airbnb had given her $2,000 for the damage – the rest she’d have to claim on insurance.

No charges were laid for the harm to the home.

Ms Rylance isn’t alone in her sufferings with other Airbnb hosts falling victim to reckless guests.

One home on the Gold Coast held a celebration for 100 guests leaving a smashed car window and blood on the road.

Another host said one guest used a fake ID to rent a house, throwing a party for approximately 200 people before riot police were called to break it up.

Airbnb told A Current Affair: ‘The overwhelming most of hosts and guests are good neighbours and respectful travellers. There have been significantly more than 750 million guest arrivals at Airbnb listings global and negative incidents are really rare.’

Daily Mail Australia contacted Airbnb for comment.