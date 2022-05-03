Today, the ombudsman’s rapid response teams visited 8 police stations in Yerevan, providing advice and assistance to more than 125 people.

The ombudsman’s rapid response team visited 8 people detained at the Shan city police station in Gegharkunik region, and a total of more than 10 people were consulted in Gegharkunik region.

As a result of today’s rapid response visits, in addition to the gross violations of the procedures for administrative detention of the person, which has become a stable practice by the Police, as a result of the Human Rights Defender’s rapid response group visits, the following more condemnable cases and violations were registered.

In particular, there were large-scale cases of police officers arguing with protesters and expressing obvious disrespect to citizens. In any case, such behavior can not be considered acceptable for a police officer, the latter is limited to his / her status as a civil servant; from his own initiative.

Today, more than in the previous days, there have been cases of apparently disproportionate use of force in apprehending citizens, sometimes manifested by dragging citizens into a car, inflicting bodily injuries (fractures were registered in two people), twisting unconditioned hands, head pushing in.

During the visits of the rapid reaction groups, almost all the people complained especially about the cases of obvious rude, aggressive, disproportionate force and violence revealed by the Police troops (police officers in uniform).

In particular, one of the citizens said during a private conversation that during the apprehension the police kicked him in the abdomen. This information was confirmed by other persons brought from the same place with the given citizen.

The attempts to bring the deputies of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia to 02.05.2022 are especially worrying, and in one case the deputy was brought, but was released at the department.

The Defender especially emphasizes that the RA NA deputy is endowed with a special constitutional status, the latter can be deprived of liberty by a special procedure defined by the legislation. Therefore, in all the cases when the police officer knows about the person having the status of a deputy, he should refrain from trying to arrest him.

During the visits, cases of detaining people who did not participate in the protests were revealed.

Thus, according to some of the detainees, they were in the surrounding area for the purpose of observation, but did not participate in the actual gathering.

From this point of view, the working style of the police to show a non-differentiated approach is problematic.

In addition, there have been cases when, after fulfilling the request of the police officers, however, the persons were detained on the grounds of not fulfilling the lawful request of the police officer. In particular, cases of arresting the citizens after fulfilling the demand to open the roads have been registered.

The Defender states that in these situations, arresting a police officer on the grounds of non-fulfillment of a legal request is initially illegal and inadmissible.

The police should refrain from bringing people who have already fulfilled the demand without grounds or justifications.

The ombudsman’s monitoring revealed several cases when the protesters showed insulting behavior towards the police officer, in one case injuring the police officer.

The Defender reminds the Police again that the police officers must be in uniform, and personalizing data must be clearly visible on their uniform, with at least the first and last name mandatory.

The citizen must be able to identify or identify the police officer who approached or apprehended him. Today, as a result of conversations with the persons of “monitoring”, cases of participation of policemen in civilian clothes were registered. Moreover, according to the citizens, those policemen act more aggressively and freely.

The Defender demands to exclude the participation of the police in the events carried out in a uniform that does not allow identification.

RA Human Rights Defender