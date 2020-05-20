‘Bring our boys back home’: rugby team from Tonga trapped in New Zealand due to Covid-19 | World news

For the previous 6 weeks, the days have actually adhered to a specific pattern for the gamers and also training personnel of the Tu’ uakitau rugby team from Tonga.

They stand up from their beds– bed mattress on the flooring of a church in Auckland where they are secured down– pray, sing hymns, consume a morning meal constructed from contributed food, and afterwards train.

The 29- solid team is stuck 2,000 kilometres from their residence in Tonga, stranded in New Zealand after their Pacific residence closed its boundaries to all visitors, consisting of residents.

The team from Ha’ apai, a remote collection of islands in main Tonga, showed up in New Zealand on 3 March, meaning to invest a month having fun club rugby groups around the North Island, prior to heading residence.

Team Tu’ uakitau had actually invested months planning for the journey, training, and also fundraising. Players were really hoping to be looked for agreements on New Zealand groups; a prospective path to residency for them and also their households.

A week and also a fifty percent right into the trip, resistance trainers started calling to terminate their forthcoming video games and also they understood the gravity of the Covid-19 circumstance.