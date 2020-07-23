Brighton sign Wigan Athletic teenager Jensen Weir | Football News





Jensen Weir has left Wigan Athletic for Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have completed the signing of 18-year-old Wigan Athletic midfielder Jensen Weir.

Weir featured in four first team matches for Latics and is the club’s youngest ever first-team player, at the age of 15 years and 280 days.

The England youth international has been with Wigan since joining their academy as an eight-year-old and has made four senior appearances for Paul Cook’s side, the most recent coming in this season’s Carabao Cup clash with Stoke City at the DW Stadium.

Wigan academy manager Gregor Rioch said: “On and off the field, Jensen has been an outstanding academy graduate throughout his time at Wigan Athletic.

“From being the club’s youngest ever first team player at just 15 years of age to captaining his country at youth level, he has shown outstanding promise to reach the very top level. Jensen has become a great leader and role model for other academy players to follow.

“Whilst we are going through the most difficult period of the club’s history, it is well documented that the sale of Jensen will allow us time to hopefully build a new future.

“With this in mind, Jensen won’t necessarily be remembered by our supporters for his few appearances on the pitch but for a vital moment towards the club’s survival.

“On behalf of all the staff at the academy who have watched Jensen flourish over the years, we wish him and his family the very best of luck in their future, we are honoured and very proud to have been a part of Jensen’s footballing journey.”