Brighton set to sign Wigan youngster Jensen Weir | Football News





Jensen Weir is poised to move to Brighton

Brighton are expected to complete a deal for promising Wigan youngster Jensen Weir.

The 18-year-old midfielder is set to cost the Seagulls around £600,000 and join their U23 squad.

The deal will provide much-needed funds for Wigan, who’re in administration, and will see an England U18 international join the Premier League club.

Weir is Wigan’s youngest-ever senior debutant

Brighton have a policy of trying to sign the very best young talent they can from both in the home and abroad.

Jensen, who is the son of former Everton and Rangers defender David Weir, has been around the Wigan academy his entire career so far.

He made his senior debut in November 2017 in an EFL Trophy game to get to be the Championship club’s youngest-ever player, at age 15 years and 280 days.

Wigan’s future is under grave uncertainty after their shock slide into administration. It is being investigated after administrators instructed lawyer’s to explore developments in the lead up, by which ownership quickly changed hands in June.