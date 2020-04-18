Brighton owner Tony Bloom insists clubs should not be relegated if season ends early | Football News





Brighton owner Tony Bloom warns towards relegating groups on a points-per-game foundation if the Premier League does not restart this season

Brighton owner Tony Bloom believes it might be unfathomable to relegate clubs from the Premier League if the season can not be accomplished as a result of coronavirus outbreak.

Arguments have raged this week after an SPFL vote led to the divisions under the Scottish Premiership formally wending, with Partick Thistle and Stranraer relegated consequently.

With no return date set for the Premier League and a rising deal with June 30 as a possible deadline, a repeat is feasible in England, however Bloom believes it might be unfair to relegate any membership below the circumstances.

“I don’t foresee a situation, if the season’s not played out, that teams will get relegated on a points-per-game basis,” he mentioned.

“I just don’t think it’s fathomable that a team which is not allowed to play out the season may lose out on 0.2 points based on this system, and also it does not take into account the strength of the team you have not played.”

1:06 Brighton chief govt Paul Barber says the membership had been resulting from lose a major amount of cash this yr no matter coronavirus, and if the season does not resume, these losses will almost double Brighton chief govt Paul Barber says the membership had been resulting from lose a major amount of cash this yr no matter coronavirus, and if the season does not resume, these losses will almost double

The Seagulls would survive if the season was ended early as Graham Potter’s facet sit two factors away from the drop zone – occupied by Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich – with 9 video games left to play.

“You may get a title winner, obviously Liverpool deserve it, you may use that criteria for European qualification but I do not see how anyone can vote for that, certainly the per cent needed (70 per cent), for teams to get relegated. I really cannot foresee that.”

There is now a transfer in Scotland for a realignment of the divisions which can save these going through relegation, however Bloom mentioned there was no dialogue but of increasing the Premier League below an analogous state of affairs.

“When we are talking to Premier League clubs and the Premier League itself it’s about finishing this season,” he added.

“If we get to a situation whereby it’s decided the season can’t be concluded, then we need to have serious conversations about what’s going to happen next season.”

0:34 Matthew Le Tissier says it’s extremely troublesome for the Premier League to make plans about this and subsequent season in the course of the coronavirus pandemic Matthew Le Tissier says it’s extremely troublesome for the Premier League to make plans about this and subsequent season in the course of the coronavirus pandemic

Bloom additionally expects the Financial Fair Play guidelines to be relaxed as a result of disaster. Burnley have mentioned they may lose as a lot as £50m if the season can not be completed, whereas Brighton had already budgeted to make a loss resulting from funding within the squad.

“We are going to be well under the FFP numbers,” Bloom mentioned. “It could have an effect on different clubs.

“It has not been discussed but I am sure if the virus meant people were going under the numbers it would be taken into consideration because it would be unfair to get a penalty because of the virus.”

The losses being sustained by clubs are anticipated to result in a collapse in switch charges in the course of the subsequent window.

“There’s no doubt the actual value of players right now has gone down in all squads,” Bloom mentioned.

“That may rebound in a year’s time to something like what it is today, but there’s no doubt if you were going to sell a player in this transfer window coming up and you were expecting to be getting £15m, that you’re going to get less than that.

“How a lot much less, I do not know. It depends upon who the following few months play out.

“The number one thought in all of our minds needs to be the virus and the effects on the health of the nation. When you are talking about a new mortuary next to the Amex Stadium it really brings it home.”