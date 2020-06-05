Brighton fixtures: Kick-off times and dates | Football News

Brighton’s rearranged video games for the Premier League restart; two video games to be proven dwell on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:18pm
The particulars of Brighton’s first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed, with two video games to be screened dwell on Sky Sports.
Graham Potter’s aspect journey to face Leicester on Tuesday June 23 at 6pm earlier than internet hosting Manchester United on Tuesday June 30 at 8.15pm with each video games dwell on Sky Sports.
Sky Sports will present 64 dwell Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast solely dwell on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches can be accessible on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of dwell sport.
Free-to-watch highlights of each remaining Premier League recreation this season can be accessible from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports web site, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
Saturday June 20
Brighton vs Arsenal
Kick-Off: 3pm
Tuesday June 23
Leicester vs Brighton
Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports
Tuesday June 30
Brighton vs Man Utd
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Pick
Brighton fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Norwich vs Brighton
Brighton vs Liverpool
Brighton vs Man City
Southampton vs Brighton
Brighton vs Newcastle
Burnley vs Brighton