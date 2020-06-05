Brighton fixtures: Kick-off times and dates | Football News



















2:49



Here’s a reminder of a number of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season thus far…. and there’s not lengthy to attend till it is again!

Here’s a reminder of a number of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season thus far…. and there’s not lengthy to attend till it is again!

The particulars of Brighton’s first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed, with two video games to be screened dwell on Sky Sports.

Graham Potter’s aspect journey to face Leicester on Tuesday June 23 at 6pm earlier than internet hosting Manchester United on Tuesday June 30 at 8.15pm with each video games dwell on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports will present 64 dwell Premier League video games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast solely dwell on Sky Sports earlier than the coronavirus interruption, 25 extra matches can be accessible on each Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the entire nation to be a part of the return of dwell sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of each remaining Premier League recreation this season can be accessible from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports web site, Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

2:49 Here’s a reminder of a number of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season thus far…. and there’s not lengthy to attend till it is again! Here’s a reminder of a number of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season thus far…. and there’s not lengthy to attend till it is again!

Saturday June 20

Brighton vs Arsenal

Kick-Off: 3pm

Tuesday June 23

Leicester vs Brighton

Kick-Off: 6pm; Live on Sky Sports

Tuesday June 30

Brighton vs Man Utd

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Pick

Brighton fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed

Norwich vs Brighton

Brighton vs Liverpool

Brighton vs Man City

Southampton vs Brighton

Brighton vs Newcastle

Burnley vs Brighton