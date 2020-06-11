Brighton boss Graham Potter says lack of home advantage won’t be a concern | Football News





Brighton have won four out of 14 league games at the Amex this season

Brighton manager Graham Potter says he’s not concerned by losing of home advantage for teams once the Premier League gets straight back underway in today’s world following the coronavirus shutdown.

Brighton begin their run-in with a home match against Arsenal and have four more games at the Amex Stadium as they turn to guarantee their survival.

The evidence from Germany, where Bundesliga matches have now been back since mid-May, implies that the absence of fans has all-but removed home advantage, though a record of four wins from 14 outings at their particular stadium suggests Brighton would not have as much to reduce as the others.

Potter said: “It’s not like the Amex was a massive fortress for people before now we have not got that anymore. So we have to play football and we access it with it.

“I think the hostility of the home crowd in the Premier League is where the advantage is. Certainly, the crowd in the British game get so involved in the game and little moments can transform things in the match.

“As an away team it’s difficult when there’s 30, 40, 50, 60,000 people at a game – that’s normal. But it’s not there, we haven’t got the crowd and you just have to play football as well as you can. That’s the challenge now.”

Brighton face Arsenal at home in their come back to Premier League action on June 20

Brighton were without a win in their previous 10 games before the coronavirus crisis halted the campaign, leaving them just two points above the relegation zone with nine games to play. But, since full-contact training has been back on the agenda, Potter has seen plenty of reason behind optimism.

“The players have adapted really well and come back in good spirits – they’re focused and positive. The boys came back in a really good way and it’s been the best two or three weeks training since I’ve been at the club,” that he said.

“The performance, the attitude, the quality has all been really high. We’ve had a any period of time out and it is not been nice to undergo, because folks have been losing their lives, which puts things in perspective.

“But now we’ve got to go ahead and play and we want to get out there. We’re looking forward to starting and I’m really happy with how the players have approached the return.”

Brighton sit two points above the relegation zone with nine games remaining

Potter also said that he expects the club to make an acknowledgment towards the Black Lives Matter movement if they return to action, adding that recent events have given everyone the opportunity to talk about the difficulties and gain greater understanding of the historical back ground.

Brighton will also have cardboard cutouts of fans in the stands at the Amex, and while Potter doesn’t believe it’ll have any influence on the overall game, it’s great for the fans to be able to engage.

“It’s hard for a cardboard cutout to generate the same atmosphere that 30,000 in the Amex can, but it’s an opportunity for fans to engage,” said Potter.

“To have real-life supporters would be far better – unless they’re hurling abuse at me, in which case I’m happy with the cutouts.”