Brighton 0 – 5 Man City

Raheem Sterling is enjoying his best season in front of goal after his hat-trick inspired Manchester City to a 5-0 victory at Brighton.

The England forward got Pep Guardiola’s side up and running in the 21st minute, curling an effort beyond the dive of Mat Ryan before Gabriel Jesus added City’s second right before half-time (44).

Sterling then scored two headers either side of Bernardo Silva’s tap in to just take his personal goal tally to 27 for the summer season – his best campaign for goals in his career.

The 25-year-old has now scored six goals in his last six Premier League games as City, who continued to warm-up for his or her bid to include the Champions League and FA Cup to their Carabao Cup success earlier in the season, sealed their 2nd 5-0 victory in the area of four days.

Meanwhile, a disappointing night for Brighton leaves them eight points above the relegation places and all but safe with three games left to play this season.

Manchester City are back action on Wednesday if they host relegation-threatened Bournemouth at 6pm, go on Sky Sports Premier League, before Brighton travel to Southampton on Thursday at 8.15pm.